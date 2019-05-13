WESTBROOK - Juliette E. Doughty passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in Westbrook on Aug. 9, 1937. She was the daughter of Laurette and Gedeon Tanguay.
Juliette grew up in Westbrook and married Philip H. Doughty of Portland in 1962 where they raised their family in Westbrook. She was employed at the New England Telephone Company in the accounting department for many years. During her time there, she developed a close bond with several of her female coworkers who she had the pleasure of getting together with even well after her retirement.
She and Philip enjoyed their retirement in Naples and The Villages, Fla. Dancing was a favorite of Juliette's that she enjoyed very much with her husband. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always looked forward to attending each of her grandchildren's birthday parties.
Juliette will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, devotion, and compassion to her family.
Juliette leaves behind many friends and family including her husband of 56 years, Philip; children Paul, Peter, and Kathleen, daughters-in-law and son-in-law Becky, Leisa, and Jeremiah; grandchildren Sarah, Ryan, Megan, Nicholas, Matthew, Hannah, and Joshua; her sister Lucille Sullivan, and brother Raymond Tanguay.
Visitation at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.
Interment will be announced at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 13, 2019