Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliette E. Doughty. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Obituary





She was born in Westbrook on Aug. 9, 1937. She was the daughter of Laurette and Gedeon Tanguay.



Juliette grew up in Westbrook and married Philip H. Doughty of Portland in 1962 where they raised their family in Westbrook. She was employed at the New England Telephone Company in the accounting department for many years. During her time there, she developed a close bond with several of her female coworkers who she had the pleasure of getting together with even well after her retirement.



She and Philip enjoyed their retirement in Naples and The Villages, Fla. Dancing was a favorite of Juliette's that she enjoyed very much with her husband. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always looked forward to attending each of her grandchildren's birthday parties.



Juliette will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, devotion, and compassion to her family.



Juliette leaves behind many friends and family including her husband of 56 years, Philip; children Paul, Peter, and Kathleen, daughters-in-law and son-in-law Becky, Leisa, and Jeremiah; grandchildren Sarah, Ryan, Megan, Nicholas, Matthew, Hannah, and Joshua; her sister Lucille Sullivan, and brother Raymond Tanguay.



Visitation at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.



Interment will be announced at a later date.







WESTBROOK - Juliette E. Doughty passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019, after a brief illness.She was born in Westbrook on Aug. 9, 1937. She was the daughter of Laurette and Gedeon Tanguay.Juliette grew up in Westbrook and married Philip H. Doughty of Portland in 1962 where they raised their family in Westbrook. She was employed at the New England Telephone Company in the accounting department for many years. During her time there, she developed a close bond with several of her female coworkers who she had the pleasure of getting together with even well after her retirement.She and Philip enjoyed their retirement in Naples and The Villages, Fla. Dancing was a favorite of Juliette's that she enjoyed very much with her husband. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always looked forward to attending each of her grandchildren's birthday parties.Juliette will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, devotion, and compassion to her family.Juliette leaves behind many friends and family including her husband of 56 years, Philip; children Paul, Peter, and Kathleen, daughters-in-law and son-in-law Becky, Leisa, and Jeremiah; grandchildren Sarah, Ryan, Megan, Nicholas, Matthew, Hannah, and Joshua; her sister Lucille Sullivan, and brother Raymond Tanguay.Visitation at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.Interment will be announced at a later date. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com