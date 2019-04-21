Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Churchill "Jill" Tiffany. View Sign

PEAKS ISLAND - Julia "Jill" Churchill Tiffany, wife, mother, grandmother, educator, traveler, healer, explorer, wanderer, and eternal islander, passed on to her next great adventure on April 14, 2019, after a 15-year dance with the beast named Alzheimer's. Jill was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Dean Churchill and Elizabeth Jeffrey.



Jill was raised along the Pacific Coast. She graduated from high school in Snohomish, Wash., in 1958 and from the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1962, having attained the designation of RN that made her so proud. She spent two years in the Navy attached to the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton, Calif., then served in the position of staff nurse in the San Diego County Public Health Service.



She came east to Rutgers University to obtain her master's degree in psychiatric nursing in 1967, followed by four years at Yale University's Psychiatric Community Outreach Center. Jill came to Maine in 1972 and to her final destination of Peaks Island in 1974. She earned her family nurse practitioner designation and became a faculty member at the University of Southern Maine's School of Nursing. While on faculty, she spent four years as Acting Dean of the School of Nursing and received her Ph.D. in education from Vanderbilt University. Above all else, Jill was a teacher who loved working with her students and seeing them become professional nurses.



Jill was a 40-year resident of Peaks Island and loved the island and its residents dearly. She spent many years quietly working in the background to help assure quality healthcare was provided to island residents. She loved nothing more than an afternoon of yard work and watching the sun set over the Portland sky line.



Jill is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rob; her son, Sean, his wife, Monika; and her grandson, James of Boulder, Colo., and her son, Josh and his wife, Heather, of Gray, Maine.



Based on Jill's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services. There will be a celebration of her life to be held on Peaks Island. The date for this will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Peaks Island Health Center.



