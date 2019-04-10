Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia A. Lord. View Sign

STANDISH - Julia A. Lord, 96, passed away April 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born June 3, 1922, in Palmer, Mass., the daughter of Polish immigrants, John and Bronislawa (Vangel) Pikul. Julia grew up on the family farm in Palmer Center, Mass. A hard work ethic was instilled in Julia at a young age as she assisted with necessary farm chores alongside her siblings. She was a graduate of Palmer High School and on Aug. 5, 1944, married Henry Lord. Julia was a faithful Catholic and served many years as a Eucharistic minister. The matriarch of her family, Julia was a practical woman whose family enjoyed sharing the fruits of her polish cooking. She had a sweet tooth and was known for her cake decorating. Julia loved to dance, enjoyed tending her plants and bird watching. Above all, she took pride in making sure that her family was well taken care of.She is survived by her children, Cheryl Lord and her husband, Dr. Alan Hill, Peter Lord and his wife, Susan, Anne-Marie Watson and her husband, William, and Jerome Lord and his wife, Ellen; a brother, Felix Pikul; and grandchildren, Jennifer Lord and her fiancée, Dr. John T. Rigsby III, his daughter, Theresa, Julian Lord-Hill, Alyssa Lord-Hill, and Forest Watson; as well as several stepgrandchildren.Julia was predeceased by her husband, Henry Lord; her son, Ronald Lord; and six of her brothers.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 5-7 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. A visitation will also be held on Friday, April 12, from 4-6 p.m., at Beers and Story Funeral Home, 1475 North Main St., Palmer, Mass., 01069. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle, 1076 Thorndike St., Palmer, Mass., 01069, with burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. To express condolences or participate in Julia's online tribute, please visit







1475 North Main Street

Palmer , MA 01069

