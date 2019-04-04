|
BRADENTON, Fla. - With Love for Judith Sturtevant Harris. It is with tremendous sadness that we say an unexpected good-bye and we love you to Judith Sturtevant Harris at the age of 90. Judith passed peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, with family by her side. Judith is remembered as a loving, funny, gracious, elegant, intelligent, and amazing woman.Her favorite times were spent with her family, usually reading them the morning newspaper, complete with the funnies and "horriblescopes". She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and loved to hear about their latest adventures. The family could not have asked for a more loving and generous mother and grandmother. Judith also enjoyed the many dear friendships she made throughout her life while at neighborhood parties, travelling, golfing, playing bridge, or gardening.Born in New York City August 2, 1928, to Dr. James M. Sturtevant and Bhima McDonald Sturtevant. She grew up in Portland, Maine, graduating from Deering High School, then from Skidmore College in 1949. Shortly after college graduation, she married Howard Frank Harris, whom she had met two years earlier on her 19th birthday, "the best blind date ever". Although Judith's family roots in Maine went back many generations, she and Howard settled in his home town, New York City, for several years before company relocations took them to the Westchester County suburbs White Plains and Chappaqua, and later Ridgewood, N.J., where they raised their daughter, Mary Grace, and son, Frank.Along the way, Judith worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in NYC, Administrative Assistant to an educational film producer, secretary and assistant to an independent architect in White Plains, before devoting herself to home and raising the children, along with many pet dogs and cats. She later returned to the work force and became a Real Estate Broker in northern New Jersey until retirement.Judith and Howard retained close ties to Maine throughout the years, spending summer vacations at her mother's home in Old Orchard Beach nearly every year from 1950 through 1982, then at their own lake property in Standish. In 1988 the decision was made to live in Standish year-round. Judith became involved in Church activities, where she served as Trustee and chaired the design committee during the reconstruction of the destroyed Standish Congregational church after a fire. She was very active in the Grandiflora Garden Club community projects, as well as the Watchic Lake Association. Her special love was OLLI at USM, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, where she took classes in many fields, from History, Music and Geology to Mahjongg, and served on its Advisory Board for six years.She and Howard were able to travel several times to Europe, both on their own and with OLLI groups, from Scandinavia to Greece and the countries in between, plus Hawaii, Alaska and Canada.She was predeceased by her beloved husband; her parents; and her two brothers, James M. Sturtevant, Jr., and the Reverend Joseph E. (Jed) Sturtevant. She is survived by her daughter Mary Grace Harris of Standish, son Frank McDonald Harris and his wife Lisa of Bradenton, Fla.; and their children, Jeffrey and Melissa and numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Life for Judith in Standish in the late spring. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:Animal Rescue League PO Box 336 Westbrook, ME 04098 or: Standish Congregational Church Pastor's discretionary fund PO Box 68 Standish, ME 04084
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Sturtevant Harris.
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|