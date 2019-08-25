Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Soule. View Sign Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Judith Soule, 78, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Earl and Margaret Brasier, her brother, Jeffrey Brasier, and his wife, Sharon.



Judy is survived by her four children, Trina Millett (Mike), Sarah Trask (Randy), Steve Soule (Amanda), and Greg Soule. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, Nicholas (Samantha), Adam, and Haylie Millett; Rachel (Whitney) Dorsett; Calvin, Ezra, Adelaide, Harper, Maggie, and Annabel Soule; and great-grandson Kingsten Dorsett. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Larrabee (Harold); brother, Stephen Brasier (Clementine), and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mercy School of Nursing graduate, Judy spent over 50 years as an RN caring for people. She nurtured many lifelong friendships, including her "Mercy Girls." Her smile and beautiful blue eyes were remembered by all who met her. She will be greatly missed.



Please join us to remember Judy on Sept. 14, 2019. Reception 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., Toddy Brook Golf Course, 925 Sligo Road, North Yarmouth, Maine. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street, Yarmouth, Maine.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to in Judy's name







