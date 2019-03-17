Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith M.A. Hathaway. View Sign

PORTLAND - Judith "Judy" M. A. (Viola) Hathaway, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at the age of 78. Judy was born on July 21, 1940, in Millinocket, Maine to Vincent J. Viola and Angelina (Pasquine) Viola. She was the youngest of four children. Judy studied piano and voice during her years in school and became a candidate for the Miss Bangor Pageant when she was 19 years old. Judy graduated from John Bapst High School and attended Husson College. She married Jim Cutler in 1960, and gave birth to three children, Jim, Paul, and Susan, before she became widowed in 1967.With immense love and commitment to her children, she left Rumford, returned to Bangor and built a home to raise them. Judy met Brian Hathaway on a blind date in August 1968. They married on Jan. 31, 1969. Judy gave birth to two more children, Rocky and Kevin, and devoted her life to being a loving, kind, witty, and compassionate mother and wife.As her children grew, she turned her attention to her career. She worked as a school aid in the Cumberland school system and was involved with the Greely Soccer Booster Club. She moved on to the math department and taught a computer course at SMTC. Later, she began her own successful word processing business.Over the course of Judy's life, her purpose was to help and serve others in any and every way she was able. She was selfless and put other's needs before her own. The radiant light Judy carried around inside of her, emanated through her gorgeous smile and twinkling brown eyes. She nurtured her family and friends through her Italian feasts and opened the door to anyone who wanted to join the table and enjoy her famous meatballs and red sauce. Her motto truly was "the more the merrier." A stranger was only a friend Judy hadn't met yet. She walked through this world with her arms stretched wide for anyone who needed a magical, healing hug that only she could deploy.In December of 2006, she survived a massive stroke, leaving her with cognitive and physical impairments. Her courageous and unwavering strong will to live gave her the motivation and fortitude to work relentlessly to recover her ability to walk independently and return home. Though she was aphasic, she communicated through her passionate facial expressions, hand gestures, and a few words. Her favorite sentence was, "I love you." Judy's loving spirit touched everyone she met.On her 50th wedding anniversary, she was admitted to Maine Medical Center, but improved enough to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Her health continued to decline and she was readmitted to MMC where she passed away peacefully with her family by her side. At the end of her life, she was surrounded by love because she was the embodiment of love. The hole Judy has left behind in numerous lives can never be filled, but all those who loved her and had the honor of being in her presence, will forever hold her spirit in their hearts.Judy was predeceased by her parents; a son, Brian Jr. (Rocky); and a brother, Thomas.She is survived by her spouse, Brian, of 50 years; a daughter, Susan (Steve); a daughter-in-law, Swandewi, sons, James (Gayle), Paul (Pam) and Kevin (Jessica); brothers, Vincent (Barbara), Robert (Louise); and a sister-in-law, Liz. She is also survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer condolences by visiting Judy's online guestbook at







