FREEPORT - Judith L. Goodenow of Wardtown Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, with family by her side.She was born in South Freeport, on Sept. 14, 1943, the daughter of Willard A. and Eva C. (Waterman) Bryan Sr. After her marriage to Clinton Goodenow Sr. on Sept. 24, 1960, and having children, Judith worked for Freeport schools in nutrition. She attended college nights and weekends acquiring her bachelor's degree in nutrition and worked her way to Director of Nutrition of Freeport schools. She retired from Freeport schools after 47 years, and in her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family.Judith was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Willard "Willy" Bryan.She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Clinton Goodenow Sr. of Freeport; oldest son, Clinton Goodenow Jr. and wife, Andrea, youngest son, Scott Goodenow; daughter, Stephanie Moyer and her husband, Danny W. Moyer; granddaughters, Ashli Goodenow Coleman and husband, Thomas, Hannah Goodenow and her partner, Chris Hewke, Danielle Moyer, grandson, Ryan Moyer; great-granddaughter, Eloise Coleman.The family will have a private gathering at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.brackettfh.com .If desired, donations in Judith's memory can be made to the:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell Ave.Scarborough, ME 04074 Funeral Home Brackett Funeral Home

