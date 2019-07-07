Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Elaine Lowell. View Sign Service Information Congregational Chr-Cumberland 282 Main St Cumberland Ctr, ME 04021 Memorial service 1:00 PM Congregational Church in Cumberland UCC 282 Main Street Cumberland Center , ME View Map Obituary

CUMBERLAND - Judith Elaine Lowell, 74, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She had lived with cancer for three years.



Judy was born on Oct. 11, 1944, in Portland, the older daughter of Herbert G. and Beryl C. Lowell. She graduated from Glastonbury High School in Connecticut and received a B.A. from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill. in 1966 majoring in French and German, with a minor in philosophy. She was a member of the Dean's List, Honorary Literary Society and the Tennis Team. Judy helped launch the college's first Foreign Language Translator Junior Year Abroad Program at the University of Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France. After completing her studies there, she spent time hitch hiking through Europe and resided with a Greek family in Athens where she tutored children in English and French.



After college, Judy was accepted into the foreign language translator program at Monterey Language Services School in California. When choosing to stay on the East Coast instead, she studied at the Babel School of Languages and Translation Services in Hartford, Conn.



Judy worked as a women's



To partake of her favorite time of year (winter), Judy moved to Vail, Colo. to accept a position as a photojournalist for the daily newspaper. Then, for a career (and altitude) change, she worked at Denver University as a physics atmospheric technician. While in Colorado, she enjoyed hiking in the Rocky Mountains with friends. She became familiar with the southwestern art scene and spent time with artist friends in Taos, N.M.



After her niece was born, Judy returned to the East Coast, this time to the Portland area to be near family. She worked as an administrative assistant at the engineering firm, SMRT, Inc., and at other companies in the Greater Portland area.



Judy was a wonderful, creative artist, specializing in pen and ink drawings. She loved gardening, knitting, hiking, tai chi, studying history and world religions, reading biographies, and spending time at the family's cottages at Higgins Beach. She was politically astute and enjoyed after-dinner conversations concerning current, as well as historical events. Judy had a keen recollection of historical and literary facts. In recent years, Judy was happiest when visiting with her favorite people: Kate, Liz and their two boys, Leo and baby Jakey. She had a knack for gifting friends and family with unique and unusual Christmas and birthday presents, and was a huge part of the annual "Hurd Christmas Extravaganza."



Judy was predeceased by her parents; and her brother-in-law, James "Brad" Hurd. She is survived by her beloved sister, Charlotte Lowell Hurd of Cumberland Foreside; and by her niece, Katherine (Kate) Hurd, Kate's wife, Elizabeth Bomze and their sons, Leo James and Jacob Harper Bomze, of Arlington, Mass.; and several cousins.



A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church in Cumberland UCC, 282 Main Street, Cumberland Center on Thursday, July 25 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Diane Bennekamper, officiating. A graveside service will be held at noon the same day at Blanchard Cemetery, Winn Road, Falmouth.



To honor Judy's



love of dogs, donations



may be sent to:



MidCoast Humane



190 Pleasant Street



Brunswick, Maine 04011







