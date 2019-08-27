Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Easy Day 725 Broadway South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Judith Arreda (Scott) Tarling, 62, of South Portland, passed away on August 20, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at Mercy Hospital. She was born March 9, 1957, a daughter of Natalie (Ross) Scott and Maynard 'Scotty' Scott.



Judy graduated from South Portland High School in 1975. During her school years she enjoyed her many activities as a member of The Golden Knights, The Defenders, and the 5th Maine Regiment Drum Corp. It was the beginning of Judy's natural ability to make lifelong friends and her love of travel to faraway places.



Judy married Chadwick Tarling in 1984 and they were married until Chad's passing in 2015. Chad brought three lovely daughters into Judy's life and she adored them as well as the grandchildren they added to her family.



Judy began her working career at Shaw's Millcreek in South Portland and then entered the Insurance world in 1986 working for Miele & Associates (Duncanson and Holt, Inc.), where she received the President's Award for outstanding performance. Judy also worked for Integrated Disability Resources, United Health Care, and joined Disability RMS in 2014 until her illness forced her into retirement. Judy's rolls included IT, Manager, Instructor and Claims Specialist. Judy's co-workers were an integral part of her life and she considered many of them extended family.



Judy enjoyed traveling with her husband Chad and her best friends Donna and Ozzie Lombardi as well as in recent years annual trips to the indoor waterpark with her beloved children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed outings with family and friends, plays, holiday fairs and time spent relaxing by her parent's pool and the beach. She was a wonderful and gracious host who welcomed everyone into her home for celebrations and incredible Thanksgiving feasts. Judy went above and beyond in all that she did and she never EVER forgot a birthday! Her bright smile will be missed by anyone who was lucky enough to have known her. Judy's Uncle Peter held a special place in her heart and they enjoyed a supportive and wonderful relationship though out her lifetime.



Judy was predeceased by her husband, Chad Tarling; and her mom, Natalie Scott. She will be forever loved and missed by her father, Maynard Scott of South Portland; her brother Daniel Scott of Auburn and his children Nathan and Kristin and sister-in-law JoEllen; her brother Michael Scott and wife Penny (Schneider) of Great Falls, Mont. and son Jeremy and daughter Briana and her children Jayon and Ayana; and her brother Gary and wife Vikki (Richardson) and son Darrell of Deerfield, N.H.



Judy is also survived by her three wonderful daughters, Sarah Matze and her husband Christian of Bath and their children Keller and Stellan; daughter Liana Thomas and husband Michael of Brunswick and their children Maxwell and Addison; and daughter Dorian Foley and husband Devin of Scarborough and children Liam Sweeney and soon to welcome Charlie.



Judy will also be missed by her many friends and relatives and her companion, Kevin Morton, who brought joy and comfort into Judy's life when she needed it most.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Sept. 18th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Easy Day, 725 Broadway, South Portland.



In lieu of flowers,



Judy would want you to donate to your











