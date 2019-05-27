Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Tame. View Sign Obituary

GRAY - Judith Ann Tame, 74, of Gray, Maine, passed away peacefully at Northern Light Mercy Hospital on May 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Judy was born in Hartford, Conn., to Glenwood and Josephine (Markie) Cahill and moved to Mattawamkeag, Maine, as a young child. She graduated from Mattawamkeag High School where she was very active in sports and the arts. Judy attended beautician school in Bangor and at one time was crowned "Miss Mattawamkeaeg."



Judy spent most of her life as a homemaker, but worked briefly for Rice Management in Portland, where she met Phillip A. Tame, her husband of 44 years.



Judy is survived by her husband, Phillip A. Tame Sr.; and her siblings, Charles, Mary and Christine. She was predeceased by siblings, Marguerite, Tom and Sandra.



By a previous marriage she is survived by children, Steven Webster, Terri Jo Rodick, Sandra Leavitt; and predeceased by Scott Webster. By her current husband, she is survived by Brenda Tame, Phillip Tame Jr., and predeceased by Jonathon Phillip Tame. Also surviving is a stepson Joseph Luczkowski (Tame). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Judy was a "people person" who loved her family and a succession of family pets. She had a big heart and wonderful sense of humor. Judy particularly enjoyed Christmas and other holiday and birthday celebrations and summer picnics.



She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



Commital will be private. A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Community Church in Gray, on June 1, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 27, 2019

