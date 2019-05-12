Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Ruby "Judy" Clements. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

WESTBROOK - Judith "Judy" Ann Ruby Clements, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2018, at Avita of Stroudwater, after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her "Avita" family who were near and dear to her. Born in Portland, Maine, on March 17, 1943, she attended Falmouth High School and graduated in 1961. She is the daughter of the late Georgianna Watson and Ernest Ruby Sr. She married Delmar Bragdon with whom she had three sons, Keith, Craig, and David.







Later she married David Clements who has four sons from a previous marriage, David, Curtis, Dean, and Christian. Cumberland is where they made their home for many years. Judy enrolled in Mansfield Academy and received her cosmetology license and went on to be a hairdresser for 40 years. She worked for Falmouth Hair Fashions early in her career and then decided to start her own business at her home. Judy was ecstatic to have her son Keith build the hair salon for her. Judy had many loyal customers that remained close friends through-out the years.







Judy had many fond memories of all the family gatherings at her home where the grandchildren gathered at the pool in the summertime and celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the winter. She also looked forward to each Wednesday, spent with her granddaughters Bethany and Sarah.







Judy was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church for many years. She worked at the roast beef dinner on Saturday evenings and she always made a delicious dessert called "Lush". The recipe has been passed around to many and served frequently. She was a wonderful cook and took great pride in cooking for others. She also volunteered at the Wayside Soup Kitchen. She sang in the church choir and always said it gave her great pleasure and strengthened her faith. Judy also passed on her musical talents to her granddaughter, Bethany, whom she adored, introducing her to the piano, teaching her the notes, and to play.







Judy was close to her friends from school who she kept in touch with throughout her life, and also her beloved friend and daughter-in-law, Brenda Soper, who was there to comfort her until the end. Judy loved to travel and visit her sisters in Connecticut and New Jersey and loved going on cruises with her sister, Donna, and brother-in-law, Bill. She doted on her grandkids and spent quality time with them. Judy will be remembered as a generous, wonderful, fun loving lady, and a gracious hostess.







In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by a son, David W. Bragdon.







Judy is survived by husband, David; her sons, Keith Bragdon and his wife, Susan, Craig Bragdon and his wife, Lynn, and stepsons, David and wife, Diane, Curtis and wife, Jean, Dean and companion, Jennifer, and Christian Clements; seven grandchildren, Bethany, Taylor, Grant, Alexa, Hannah, Sarah, Kiley; and a great-grandson, Brooks. She is also survived by sister, Lillian Savage and husband, Wallace; sister, Donna Hoffman and husband, William; brother, Joseph Ruby and wife, Bonnie. Judy also had several nieces and nephews.







A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine, 04103. To view Judy's online guestbook or leave the family a condolence, please visit







WESTBROOK - Judith "Judy" Ann Ruby Clements, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2018, at Avita of Stroudwater, after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her "Avita" family who were near and dear to her. Born in Portland, Maine, on March 17, 1943, she attended Falmouth High School and graduated in 1961. She is the daughter of the late Georgianna Watson and Ernest Ruby Sr. She married Delmar Bragdon with whom she had three sons, Keith, Craig, and David.Later she married David Clements who has four sons from a previous marriage, David, Curtis, Dean, and Christian. Cumberland is where they made their home for many years. Judy enrolled in Mansfield Academy and received her cosmetology license and went on to be a hairdresser for 40 years. She worked for Falmouth Hair Fashions early in her career and then decided to start her own business at her home. Judy was ecstatic to have her son Keith build the hair salon for her. Judy had many loyal customers that remained close friends through-out the years.Judy had many fond memories of all the family gatherings at her home where the grandchildren gathered at the pool in the summertime and celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the winter. She also looked forward to each Wednesday, spent with her granddaughters Bethany and Sarah.Judy was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church for many years. She worked at the roast beef dinner on Saturday evenings and she always made a delicious dessert called "Lush". The recipe has been passed around to many and served frequently. She was a wonderful cook and took great pride in cooking for others. She also volunteered at the Wayside Soup Kitchen. She sang in the church choir and always said it gave her great pleasure and strengthened her faith. Judy also passed on her musical talents to her granddaughter, Bethany, whom she adored, introducing her to the piano, teaching her the notes, and to play.Judy was close to her friends from school who she kept in touch with throughout her life, and also her beloved friend and daughter-in-law, Brenda Soper, who was there to comfort her until the end. Judy loved to travel and visit her sisters in Connecticut and New Jersey and loved going on cruises with her sister, Donna, and brother-in-law, Bill. She doted on her grandkids and spent quality time with them. Judy will be remembered as a generous, wonderful, fun loving lady, and a gracious hostess.In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by a son, David W. Bragdon.Judy is survived by husband, David; her sons, Keith Bragdon and his wife, Susan, Craig Bragdon and his wife, Lynn, and stepsons, David and wife, Diane, Curtis and wife, Jean, Dean and companion, Jennifer, and Christian Clements; seven grandchildren, Bethany, Taylor, Grant, Alexa, Hannah, Sarah, Kiley; and a great-grandson, Brooks. She is also survived by sister, Lillian Savage and husband, Wallace; sister, Donna Hoffman and husband, William; brother, Joseph Ruby and wife, Bonnie. Judy also had several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, Maine, 04103. To view Judy's online guestbook or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com