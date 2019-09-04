MILBRIDGE - born April 10, 1943. Died Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, peacefully at Narraguagus Bay HCF in Milbridge, Maine. Judith was born a county girl in East Millinocket. She was very proud to be a descendant of the Scottish McDuff Clan.
Judith worked as a history teacher, a seamstress at Healthtex, the Press Herald, Practice Partners, and other offices concerning doctors and patients. She went to Rickers College for three semesters. She grew up riding horses for competition. She loved to sit and watch the ocean in the morning at Bug Light. She was a life member of Corner Stone Chapter #193 Order of the Eastern Star. She had a love of literature, PBS, and owls. She loved to watch the Red Sox play and always complained about the Dodgers moving in 1957, She traveled to Volksmarches all over New England and Canada. She was called Gram and Ma and always had time to take care of her grandchildren.
Her family remembers her kindness, compassion, and her smile. She is survived by two sisters Jeanette Dane and Peggy Mahar, two daughters, Carolyn Watson and Elizabeth Baker, five grandchildren, Alexis Irving, Sarah Baker, Andrew Watson, Geoffrey Erskine, and Heather Baker, and one great grandchild, Gwenevere Ruane. She also has nieces and nephews and grandnephews and grandnieces. She will now be reunited with her son Geoffrey Martin in heaven.
Burial was at Cedar Brook Burial Grounds on Boothby Road in Limington.
In lieu of flowers please donate to
Narraguagus Bay
HCF in memo
(fund for resident's Christmas Gifts)
at 3 Main St
Milbridge, Maine 04658
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019