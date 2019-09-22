Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann (Geer) Ewing. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

PORTLAND - Judith Ann Geer was born on Sept. 23, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa. to Dr. Robert R. Geer and Hazel J. Hall Geer. Her father was a medical doctor who joined the Army/Air Corps during WWII. His last assignment was in York, Neb. where he was discharged. They liked it there and decided to make Nebraska their home.



Judy grew up in Grand Island, Neb. and graduated from high school in 1960. She attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Neb., graduating in 1964 with a major in mathematics. After graduation from Midland, Judy married William E. Christensen, and they had two children, Bryan and Andrea Christensen. She taught math classes at Fremont Junior High School until 1968, when Bryan was born. During the 1970s she served on the Fremont school board.



In 1980 Judy and Bill divorced and she moved to Wellesley, Mass. She took some courses at the New England School of Art and Design and began a new career in advertising that would last for several decades. In 1982 she married Kevin Coutts, a long-time friend she had met while traveling when she was 16. In 1983, Kevin passed away from pancreatic cancer.



On Sept. 13, 1986, she married Thomas Ewing, who would be her husband and partner for the next 33 years, until her death. Together they ran the Coveside Bed and Breakfast in Georgetown, Maine. They also founded Coveside Conservation, a company which made bird and bat houses that were sold in stores across the US and internationally.



During her later years Judy worked as the Entrepreneurship Coordinator at the Maine Centers for Women, Work, and Community. There she mentored women in starting a small business, taught business courses, and designed their website. She was also a volunteer for Friends of Feral Felines, which fit well with her love of animals. Judy always had at least one cat, usually more, and enjoyed other pets as well. She served as President of the Geer Family Association, a national genealogy organization.



Judy loved music, good books and good conversations. She was known for her wit and her empathy. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.



Judy passed away on Sept. 14, 2019 and is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Thomas Ewing of Portland; her children Bryan Christensen of Ashland, Mass. and Andrea Christensen of Los Angeles, Calif.; her siblings, Shirley Geer of Fairhope, Ala., Marilynn Geer Kobza of Denver, Colo., and Robert Hersh-Geer of Dunning, Neb.; her grandchildren Alex, Sarah, and Jason Christensen; many stepchildren and grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Judy's family would like to thank the staff and hospice workers at Hawthorne House, Freeport. Burial and a private memorial service will be at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, ME.



If you wish,



gifts in memory of Judy may be made to:



Brunswick Area



Respite Care



41-4 Greenwood Rd.



Brunswick ME 04011



If you prefer, a donation can be made in her name to the







