PORTLAND - Joyce Simmons Knight, 95, crossed over to be with her parents and children on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, after several medical conditions. She fought a courageous battle to the end. Joyce was born on Valentine's Day in Rockland in 1924, the daughter of Elbridge and Beatrice (Parker) Simmons.



She attended local schools, was married to Kilton Joyce and had four children. She was re-married in 1953 to Arno Knight with whom she had one son. They lived in Lincolnville. During World War II, Joyce worked as a designer and seamstress at Van Baalen clothing factory in Rockland, making uniforms for the armed forces. She was also an aircraft spotter for civil defense. She was a member of the American Legion Post #1 in Rockland. As an entrepreneaur, she designed and produced plush toys and pillows that were totally unique. Joyce's passions included cooking, gardening, and canning. She hosted many family gatherings. Her hands were always busy with knitting and crafting projects. She wa an accomplished landscape artist with paitings that were shown at the Farnsworth Museum. Of great interest was her Passamaquoddy heritage and going to Powwows with her two sons. She had many friends at 100 State Street in Portland, where she lived most recently.



Joyce was predeceased by two sons, Sterling and Wayne Joyce; two daughters, Nikki Pendleton and Laurel Corbett; four sisters; one grandson; one great granddaughter; and many friends, including her best friend, Virginia Thomas. She is survived by her son, Dale Knight; "adopted" son, Greg Fougene; and numberous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will always live in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.



Woliwon mamamol (Thank You Mother)



A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in Rockland and Lincolnville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Fuenral Home of Portland. To view Joyce's obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to a veterans' organization of your choice.







