Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Graveside service 10:00 AM Forest City Cemetery 232 Lincoln St. South Portland , ME View Map





PORTLAND - Joyce M. Chadwick of Portland passed on to a beautiful peaceful place with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sept. 15, 2019. Joyce, formally of Westbrook, was born in Westbrook July 21, 1950, and was married in 1976 to Alfred Chadwick who is now deceased.Joyce was formally employed in housekeeping at MMC and later at the medical offices through MMC. She lost a tough battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.Throughout her life, Joyce was a positive person and displayed remarkable courage without complaints in facing the cancer treatments and the resulting damage to several vital organs. Eben shared his thoughts about his loving mother. Joyce was very thoughtful and was popular for sending birthday and holiday cards to family and friends right to the end. She enjoyed live music and attended local concerts. A regular customer at her favorite coffee shop, Joyce easily made friends with her dependable smile and laughter. She taught us how to live and love by the way she lived.Surviving is a son Eben Chadwick and his partner Kathy Reilly of Portland. Also surviving loving family including a sister Linda Hanscom and her husband Michael of Westbrook, brother Richard Nelson and wife Lauren of Westbrook, brother Michael Nelson and wife Suzanne of Cumberland; and several nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday Sept. 19, 2019, at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St., South Portland, Maine 04106Please visit Joyce's online guest book at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Since Joyce was not very fond of fresh flowers and enjoyed going to church suppers, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to;The First Baptist Church of Westbrook733 Main St.Westbrook, ME 04092in the memo noteOpen Door Kitchen Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019

