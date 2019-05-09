ALFRED - Joyce Glover Krahling, 82, of Alfred, died on May 5, 2019, at 5:05 p.m. in Kennebunk. She was a kind, generous, and consistently joyful person. Her cheerful nature and sense of humor did not waiver as she dealt with brain cancer. She was deeply appreciative of the family, friends, caregivers, and exceptional medical providers beside her this final year.
Mrs. Krahling was a graduate of Mount Union College, where she met the love of her life, William D. Krahling. They had a wonderful life together that included many adventures, collections, and laughs. She spent the majority of her career as a PE teacher at the elementary level. She loved ice cream, mysteries, art, and kayaking, and Benintendi
She is survived by her son and his wife, Richard and Chris Krahling of Bucyrus, Ohio, daughter, Heidi Krahling of Champaign, Ill.; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and blind beagle, Dixie. She was preceded in death by her husband and her grandson, Nathan E. Krahling.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 12 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Bistro.
In lieu of flowers,
Joyce requested that donations be made to:
Alfred Parish Church or an organization that helps people or animals in need
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019