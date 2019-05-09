Joyce Glover Krahling (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Autumn Green Funeral Home
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME
04002
(207)-459-7110
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Alfred Parish Church
12 Kennebunk Rd.
Alfred, ME
Obituary

ALFRED - Joyce Glover Krahling, 82, of Alfred, died on May 5, 2019, at 5:05 p.m. in Kennebunk. She was a kind, generous, and consistently joyful person. Her cheerful nature and sense of humor did not waiver as she dealt with brain cancer. She was deeply appreciative of the family, friends, caregivers, and exceptional medical providers beside her this final year.

Mrs. Krahling was a graduate of Mount Union College, where she met the love of her life, William D. Krahling. They had a wonderful life together that included many adventures, collections, and laughs. She spent the majority of her career as a PE teacher at the elementary level. She loved ice cream, mysteries, art, and kayaking, and Benintendi

She is survived by her son and his wife, Richard and Chris Krahling of Bucyrus, Ohio, daughter, Heidi Krahling of Champaign, Ill.; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and blind beagle, Dixie. She was preceded in death by her husband and her grandson, Nathan E. Krahling.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 12 Kennebunk Rd., in Alfred. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Bistro.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers,

Joyce requested that donations be made to:

Alfred Parish Church or an organization that helps people or animals in need

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019
