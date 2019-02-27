SCARBOROUGH - Joyce Anne (Sebanski) Ledoux, passed away quietly on Feb. 26, 2019, at home with her family present.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Anne (Sebanski) Ledoux.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Joyce married James Ledoux who predeceased her. Throughout her life, she lived in Hawaii and New Hampshire before settling in Cape Elizabeth. Following her divorce, Joyce settled in Scarborough.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Matthew Ledoux of Kennebunk and Leo Leoux of Dorset, Vt. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandon Ledoux, Katie Ledoux; and many good friends and cousins.
Visiting hours celebrating Joyce's life will be held on Sunday from 12-1:30 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A private burial next to her mother will be held in Baltimore.
To view Joyce's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to:
P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142
Memphis, TN 38148
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019