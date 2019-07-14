STANDISH - Joyce Ann Jewett, 81, of Standish passed away on July 10, 2019. She was born on Oct. 8, 1937 at the family farm in Standish, the daughter of Farnsworth S. and Violet K. (Libby) Jewett.
She grew up loving the animals but the horses were her favorite. Her father got her into raising Shetland ponies which Joyce would show, race and just have fun. Also, on the farm were big old draft horses and she helped during the haying season. Joyce loved going to fairs and always wanted to see the horses. The family has many pictures of Joyce giving nieces and nephews rides in her pony cart.
Joyce went to the Harding one-room schoolhouse in Standish until she started high school. After graduating, she worked at different manufacturing plants until she found a 21-year job at Health-Tex in Portland. She then was employed at Silvex until retiring.
After retiring, Joyce joined the North Windham Union Church Guild. She was their president for many years. In the summer with all the windows open, her brother could hear late into the evening talking on the phone conducting Guild business.
Joyce spent much time volunteering for Mercy Hospital by knitting hats, mittens and blankets for children.
She had a passion passed on to her from her mother. It was making peanut butter balls and homemade jam. She would always take them to the family gatherings. Everyone loved her delicious peanut butter balls.
She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Thera Jewett in 1989; and nephew, Eric Jewett, in 2001.
Surviving are her sister, Ardena Jewett Ackerman and husband, Richard, her brother, Wilbert S. Jewett and wife, Judy; nieces, Patricia Ackerman Launer and husband, Alden, Stacey Jewett Allen and husband, Glenn, Kate Jewett Paolino and husband, Michael, nephews, John R. Ackerman and wife, Dana and Stephen G. Ackerman and wife, Erin; great-nieces, Ainsley L. Casavant and husband, Andrew and Isabella Paolino, great-nephews, Nathaniel R. Launer, Parker D.J. Ackerman, Owen G.R. Ackerman, and Taggart A.J. Ackerman.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to
Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals
P.O. Box 10
South Windham, ME 04082
or to
North Windham Union Church
723 Roosevelt Trail
Windham, ME 04062
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019