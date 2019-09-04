Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Lynne Clark. View Sign Service Information Wood Funeral Home 9 Warren St Fryeburg , ME 04037 (207)-935-2325 Obituary

FRYEBURG - Joy Lynne Clark, 54, passed away peacefully in Fryeburg on August 28, 2019. Joy was the loving daughter to Carroll Francis Clark. Joy was born on Jan. 31, 1965 in Gloucester, Mass.Joy graduated from Gloucester High School in 1982. She then, earned her Bachelors of Arts Degree from University of Maine in Orono in 2010. Joy immediately afterward, pursued her master's degree in peace and reconciliation studies from the University of Maine in Orono, which she received in 2013. Joy loved to travel the world, explore and share nature, knitting, reading and all kinds of live music. Joy was well known for dedicating her time to taking care of her two beautiful sons Jake Francis Clark and Evan Parker Maidment, of Fryeburg. Joy was well known for her caring and loving personality. Joy enjoyed her time helping students at Molly Ockett Middle School as a librarian both in and out of school. Taking care of the community and treating all as her own, she touched the lives of many selflessly.Joy's given name was one that undoubtedly suited her, wherever she went Joy followed her loving path. She embodied peace, love and happiness. Her two favorite mantra's "work hard, love much" and "find joy in the journey" were the epitome of the way she carried herself and taught everyone around her. She will be missed dearly.A private service for Joy will be held at a later date. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for anyone wishing to support the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg. Kind words may be left for Joy's family at







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019

