Sun City Center, FL 33573
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - Jovis L. Gerry passed away June 19, 2019 in Sun City Center, Fla.
Born in Biddeford, Maine, Jan. 23, 1928. Attended Saco schools and was in the Thornton Academy class of 1946. He worked 39 years with the Saco Lowell Shops and Saco Defense Corp. He retired as a Senior Industrial Engineer in May 1990.
He was a member of the Biddeford Elks, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Institute of Industrial Engineers, Saco & Biddeford Country Club, Falcon Watch Golf Association, United States Trotting Association as a driver-trainer of harness horses, King's Point Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.
As a hobby, he was a professional boxer. He had boxing bouts in Maine cities of Portland, Saco, Sanford, and South Berwick. In 1949, he won the title of Twin City Champion. He fought under the name of Baby Joe Gray. As another hobby, he drove and trained harness horses (1949-1991) assisting his uncle, Perl Gerry, of Gorham, Maine. He had his first race win in 1950 at the Old Orchard Beach one-mile Kite Track. He won the leading driver trophy at Rochester Fair, Rochester, New Hampshire, in 1964 and the leading driver trophy twice at Scarborough Downs (1971 and 1972). In 1971 he finished 15th in the country in the 100 – 199 Category with a 407 average. He drove his 1000th winner June 29, 1983, at the Scarborough Downs Race Track.
He was an avid hunter, twice a member of the Biggest Bucks Club, and a charter member of the Sportsmen's Alliance of Maine (SAM).
He married the love of his life, Rosa Fortier, in 1951, and they had two children.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Gerry. Jovis, leaves his wife Rosa, of 68 years; a daughter, Carol and her husband, Darrell Harp, of Pompano Beach, Florida; and two grandchildren, Amanda Gerry of Utah and Kyle Gerry of Bowie, Md.
There will be a celebration of life mass at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., in Sun City Center, Florida. After cremation, burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine at the convenience of the family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019
