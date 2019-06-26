Guest Book View Sign Service Information Prince of Peace Catholic Chr 702 Valley Forge Blvd Sun City Center, FL 33573 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Prince of Peace Catholic Church Sun City Center , ME View Map Obituary

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - Jovis L. Gerry passed away June 19, 2019 in Sun City Center, Fla.



Born in Biddeford, Maine, Jan. 23, 1928. Attended Saco schools and was in the Thornton Academy class of 1946. He worked 39 years with the Saco Lowell Shops and Saco Defense Corp. He retired as a Senior Industrial Engineer in May 1990.



He was a member of the Biddeford Elks, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Institute of Industrial Engineers, Saco & Biddeford Country Club, Falcon Watch Golf Association, United States Trotting Association as a driver-trainer of harness horses, King's Point Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.



As a hobby, he was a professional boxer. He had boxing bouts in Maine cities of Portland, Saco, Sanford, and South Berwick. In 1949, he won the title of Twin City Champion. He fought under the name of Baby Joe Gray. As another hobby, he drove and trained harness horses (1949-1991) assisting his uncle, Perl Gerry, of Gorham, Maine. He had his first race win in 1950 at the Old Orchard Beach one-mile Kite Track. He won the leading driver trophy at Rochester Fair, Rochester, New Hampshire, in 1964 and the leading driver trophy twice at Scarborough Downs (1971 and 1972). In 1971 he finished 15th in the country in the 100 – 199 Category with a 407 average. He drove his 1000th winner June 29, 1983, at the Scarborough Downs Race Track.



He was an avid hunter, twice a member of the Biggest Bucks Club, and a charter member of the Sportsmen's Alliance of Maine (SAM).



He married the love of his life, Rosa Fortier, in 1951, and they had two children.



He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Gerry. Jovis, leaves his wife Rosa, of 68 years; a daughter, Carol and her husband, Darrell Harp, of Pompano Beach, Florida; and two grandchildren, Amanda Gerry of Utah and Kyle Gerry of Bowie, Md.



There will be a celebration of life mass at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., in Sun City Center, Florida. After cremation, burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine at the convenience of the family.







SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - Jovis L. Gerry passed away June 19, 2019 in Sun City Center, Fla.Born in Biddeford, Maine, Jan. 23, 1928. Attended Saco schools and was in the Thornton Academy class of 1946. He worked 39 years with the Saco Lowell Shops and Saco Defense Corp. He retired as a Senior Industrial Engineer in May 1990.He was a member of the Biddeford Elks, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Institute of Industrial Engineers, Saco & Biddeford Country Club, Falcon Watch Golf Association, United States Trotting Association as a driver-trainer of harness horses, King's Point Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.As a hobby, he was a professional boxer. He had boxing bouts in Maine cities of Portland, Saco, Sanford, and South Berwick. In 1949, he won the title of Twin City Champion. He fought under the name of Baby Joe Gray. As another hobby, he drove and trained harness horses (1949-1991) assisting his uncle, Perl Gerry, of Gorham, Maine. He had his first race win in 1950 at the Old Orchard Beach one-mile Kite Track. He won the leading driver trophy at Rochester Fair, Rochester, New Hampshire, in 1964 and the leading driver trophy twice at Scarborough Downs (1971 and 1972). In 1971 he finished 15th in the country in the 100 – 199 Category with a 407 average. He drove his 1000th winner June 29, 1983, at the Scarborough Downs Race Track.He was an avid hunter, twice a member of the Biggest Bucks Club, and a charter member of the Sportsmen's Alliance of Maine (SAM).He married the love of his life, Rosa Fortier, in 1951, and they had two children.He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Gerry. Jovis, leaves his wife Rosa, of 68 years; a daughter, Carol and her husband, Darrell Harp, of Pompano Beach, Florida; and two grandchildren, Amanda Gerry of Utah and Kyle Gerry of Bowie, Md.There will be a celebration of life mass at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., in Sun City Center, Florida. After cremation, burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine at the convenience of the family. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com