GORHAM – Josh lost his life in a tragic car accident on Monday morning, March 11, 2019. Josh was born on Jan. 26, 1986, in Pittsfield, Mass. to Andrew M. Stone and Deborah E. Knight.
He graduated from Portland High School in 2004 with his core friends Guttie, Matty, Lumy, Lombardi, and Derek. Throughout high school, he worked at Esposito's restaurant and after graduation went to work in the trades.
Josh was famous for his sense of humor, his love for his family, especially for his three daughters, Lily, Arianna, and Kinsley, and his wife Kristen. He loved taking the girls to the park, fishing with his wife, watching horror movies, making people laugh, and taking care of his loved ones. Everyone who knew Josh, knows he chose to battle his demons every day, so he could kiss his girls good night, every night. Nothing meant more to him.
Josh is survived by his wife, Kristen (Cobb); his three daughters, Lily (12), Arianna (5), and Kinsley (2) of Gorham; his mother, Deborah E. Knight of Westbrook; his father, Andrew M. Stone and his wife Jennifer of St. John, USVI; his brother Benjamin M. Stone of Portland, and sister Emelia K. Stone of South Portland; his grandparents, Susan and Richard Jacobs of Windsor, Mass.; his aunts, Pamela Knight of Kennebunk, Tammy Catalano of Bristol, Conn., Cathy Robare of East Longmeadow, Mass., Karyn Jacobs of Charlestown, Mass., Jennifer Jacobs of Dalton, Mass.; and his uncles, Pete Knight of Brainerd, Minn., Chris Knight of Pittsfield, Mass.; along with cousins and extended family.
Josh's family invites you to join them for a celebration of life on Saturday March 16, 2019. There will be a service at LifeChurch, 8 Elkins Dr., Gorham, at 11 a.m., followed by a gathering of friends and family at Bruno's Restaurant in Portland.
To express condoles or to participate in Josh's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: "Joshua Stone
Memorial Fund"
c/o Town & Country
Credit Union
257 US Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
to help support
Josh's family
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
(207) 854-2341
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019
