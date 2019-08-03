|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
North Windham Union Church
RAYMOND - Joshua Laurence Kuusela, 33, passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2019, at his family camp in Harrison. He was born May 29, 1986, a son of Laurence and Louise (Tardie) Kuusela.
He grew up in Raymond and was a graduate of Windham in the class of 2004. Upon his graduation, he began working at Bushmaster Firearms International in Windham. At the age of 23, Josh enlisted in the United States Army, and after two years of service, he joined the Special Forces Division and was a member of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment known as the Night Stalkers. His service included deployment overseas and he was proud to have served his country. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to Maine and worked at Dingley's Wharf in Naples where he was a jack of all trades to the business.
A true Mainer, Josh loved the great outdoors and the recreation it provided. Some of his favorite past times included hunting and fishing, boating and water recreation, and four-wheeling just to name a few. Josh's daily sidekick was his service rescue canine, Buddy; the two were inseparable and were truly best friends. He loved his family, he loved his dog, and he loved his country.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Laurence Kuusela and Elaine Enochs; brother, Jon Kuusela and his wife, Kim; nephew, Logan Kuusela, and niece, Lily Kuusela; his aunts and uncles, Bruce and Susan Wood, Ron and Denise Kuusela, Don and Lynda Tardie, Mel and Ann Belanger, and Liz Guy; as well as many cousins and their families.
He was predeceased by his mother, Louise Kuusela; grandparents, Laurence and Grace Kuusela; grandparents, Lionel and Laurette Tardie; uncle, Ron Guy; and close family friend, Dr. Paul Bonjour.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 1 p.m., at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062. A reception immediately following at Dena's Lobsterhouse & Tavern, 765 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Maine 04062. To express condolences or participate in Josh's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josh's name may be made to:
K9's on the Front Line
https://k9sonthefrontline.org/ or,
PO Box 8823
Portland, ME 04104
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 3, 2019
