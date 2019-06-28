Josephine Raymond

BUXTON - Jo-Joy Raymond died at her home in Buxton on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Joy was born in Fryeburg, Maine to Earnest and Winona and spent most of her youth with her mother, Aunt Ella and Uncle Hab. Joy attended High school in Rangeley, Maine.

Jo married her husband Lee in Westbrook, Maine in 1956.

For most of her career Jo was the Asst. Admin. for Superintendents and Principle's in S.A.D#6.

Jo was predeceased by her mother Winona, father Earnest; her husband Lee; and her youngest daughter Diane. She is survived by her sister Marilyn and her brother Earnest,

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019
