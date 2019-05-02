Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Hincks Hayward. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home Memorial service 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Josephine Hincks Hayward was born in Falmouth on March 17, 1922. She passed away peacefully in Scarborough on April 24, 2019.



Josephine was known for her witty and charming personality, and her love for animals. She was a talented pianist, quilter, rug hooker and an avid gardener.



Josephine worked at the S.D. Warren Paper Mill as a secretary for several years before retiring in the 90's. She volunteered her time by knitting hats and mittens for children in need as well as leading sing-a-longs at a residential home. Josephine's life revolved around her family, friends and hobbies. In her last few years she had wonderful care-takers named Jewel and Gail whom she adored.



She is survived by her three sons Roger Hayward, Eric Hayward and Chris Hayward; her grandchildren Darren Hayward, Justin Hayward, Ryan Hayward, Nathan Hayward and Allison Engelhardt (the favorite); and her great-grandchildren Collin Hayward, Sylvia Hayward, Petros Engelhardt and Tyler Hayward.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Josephine's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.







