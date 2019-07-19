WESTBROOK - Josephine Dzialga, 98, died peacefully on Monday, July 16, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home surrounded by love.
Josephine was born in Worcester, Mass., on Oct. 19, 1920, the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Eva (Rutkauskas) Januskevicius. She attended schools in Westbrook, Maine, and graduated from Westbrook High School.
Josephine married Edward Dzialga and together they made their home in Westbrook.
During the World War II era, Josephine worked at the shipyard in South Portland as a Rivet Catcher and then later worked in the shoe factories in the Portland area.
In her spare time, Josephine loved sewing and crafting of all kinds and was also an excellent cook and baker. Her greatest love was the time she spent not only with her own children and grandchildren, but her family noted that she was a child magnet and that her face would light up any time children were around her.
Josephine was predeceased by her husband, Edward Dzialga; five sisters, Helen Konan, Beatrice Clemons, Stella Dalton, Julia Barnes, and Mary Richard; two brothers, Peter and Bennie Klutchnik.
She is survived by a son, James and his wife, Carol Dzialga; three grandchildren, Megan Cabler, Ryan Dzialga, and Courtney Dzialga; one great-grandson, Jaxon Cabler; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours celebrating Josphine's life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Chapel on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth Street, Portland. Interment will follow in St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To view Josephine's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 19, 2019