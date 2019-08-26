Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Shawn Michael Poole. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM America Legion Post 62 17 Dunn St Westbrook. , ME View Map Obituary

WATERBORO - Joseph Shawn Michael Poole, aka Joey Starr, was born on March 19, 1992 to Joseph F. Poole and Rachel L. Mello in Portland. He was recently diagnosed with a fatal heart disease that progressed very quickly. He passed peacefully on August 23, 2019 in hospice care surrounded by his family and friends.



Joe was passionate about many things, his love for makeup and beauty brought him to cosmetology school where his natural talents for this work truly flourished. He was an entertainer as well as an entrepreneur. He enjoyed making those around him laugh, usually to the point of crying, with his quick-witted jokes. His smile would brighten any room he walked into. Every morning he woke up it was always with a song in his heart. Joe was a kind soul that was always ready to help someone in need. He was passionate about several charities that were close to his him, such as the Western Maine Homeless Outreach. Family was very important to Joe, he defined this as anyone whom he gave his love too.



He is survived by his mother, Rachel L. Mello of Waterboro and his father, Joseph F. Poole of Gorham. Also by his siblings, Rebecca Passino of Waterboro, Christopher Poole of Saco and his two younger siblings, Liliana and Parker Poole; as well as his nana, Joanna Mallia of Portland and his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Herman Poole of Old Town. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins that he was close to; as well as his longtime partner, Dustin Harrison of Lewiston.



He was predeceased by his grandmother Irene M. Poole of Westbrook and his great-aunt Sheila Rolfe of Westbrook.



His family would like to thank the amazing staff at Maine Medical Center (Cardiac Unit) as well as the incredible staff at the Gosnell House, where they provided loving care and made Joe's last days comfortable.



Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 28, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St. Westbrook. There will also be a celebration of life on Sept. 7, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the America Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St. in Westbrook.



To express online condolences, visit



A fundraiser was started in Joseph's name. Any donations made that may exceed his service costs will be donated to the



Western Maine Homeless Outreach program.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to them directly in Joseph's name







