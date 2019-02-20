SANFORD - Joseph Ralph DeSilva Jr., 76, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at the Maine Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Biddeford on March 30, 1942, the son of Joseph and Doris Hodgdon DeSilva Sr.Joe attended Saco schools and worked as a mason's tender for Wiley's Construction for many years. He also previously worked for Blue Rock and the Friendship Motel.Joe loved music, travelling to Florida, the beach but especially loved spending time with family.He was predeceased by his father; a brother, Bobby DeSilva and sister, Nancy Thompson.Joe is survived by his wife, Helena Valley DeSilva of Sanford; mother, Doris DeSilva of Saco; sons, Peter Forbes and his wife, Marguerite of Saco and David Forbes and his wife, Robin of Saco, a daughter, Brenda Vail and her husband, Daniel of Bridgton; brothers, Ronnie DeSilva and David DeSilva, sisters, Joyce Valley and Betty Rowe; grandchildren, Dave, Megan, Michael and Ethan, and great-grandchildren, Luke and Logan.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Willett Brook Club House, 234 South High Street, Bridgton. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco has been entrusted with his arrangements.Memorial donations may be made in his honor to theAmerican Legion Post 26,508 Elm Street,Biddeford, ME 04005
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019