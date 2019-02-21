Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Joseph (Giuseppe) Penna, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Feb. 12, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born May 30, 1928, to Gaetano (Guy) Penna and Nunziata (Nancy) Parrisi in Portland.



From the age of 2 to 19 Joseph lived in Nola, Napoli, Italy. He returned to the United States in 1948 and lived for a short while with his Parrisi family in New York City where he worked as a singer in night clubs along with various other jobs that included the Nestle Chocolate factory. Later on he moved back to Portland to be with his Penna family.



He continued his singing career as well as working at the Thomas Laughlin Company until he landed an opportunity to work for Southworth Machine in 1951. He won the hearts of management when he walked from Portland Street to Warren Avenue to complete his job application. Joseph was a loyal employee and after 42 years as a machinist retiring in 1993. He was a well-known union and labor council president at the local, state and national level. He was very proud to be an American and to have the opportunity to represent his fellow workers.



A veteran of the US armed forces, Joseph spent 10 years in the US



Joseph was well known for his beautiful Italian tenor voice. Luther Bonney recruited him to sing for Portland Jr. College graduations, was a candidate for the Metropolitan Opera and won the US Army talent contest "Talent Scout" which included a debut on national radio with host Danny Kaye. Locally he sang regularly with Arthur Kendal, Ken MacKenzie and many weddings, funerals, churches, and clubs. He was most proud of singing at all of his children's and grandchildren's weddings.



Joseph loved his family above all else! All of his children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, knew that "Bampi" had their back, no matter the circumstances. He made the best Italian sandwiches and would create a delicious pasta dish for visitors. His most delectable creations were reserved for the holidays and have been passed down to his family in order to preserve the traditions of Italian family life.



Joseph Penna is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Conti) Penna; his children and spouses, daughter Nancy (Penna) Curran and husband John F. Curran, son Dr. Joseph G. Penna and wife Dr. Demitroula Kouzounas and son Paul A Penna and wife Sandra F Noble; grandchildren and spouse or significant other, Maria (Curran) and Butch Russell, Matthew Curran and Rachel (Morrison), Dr. Nichol (Penna) and Dr. Douglas Delli Colli, Joseph W. Penna and Christina Gentile, Katelynn (Penna) and Paul Berube, Nicholas Penna and Brittani Roussel; great-grandchildren, Connor, Reilly and Avery Russell, Lena Delli Colli, Marlow Curran, and Lydia Berube; siblings, Maddelana (Penna) Manzi and Paulo Penna both of Italy.



Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Federal Street in Portland. Burial with military honors will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. We will all miss him greatly and remember him with a song in our heart.



To view Joseph's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,







660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

