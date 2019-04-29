Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Matthew Casale. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

WINDHAM - Joseph Matthew Casale 83, of 24 Chelsea Lane in Windham was born in Portland on April 23, 1936 and passed away on April 23, 2019.



Joseph Casale is survived by his wife, Gladys Casale, of nearly 60 years; three children, Kathleen, Randall, and Daniel Casale; sister, Carmela Morrison, brother, John Crouch; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



Joseph went into the Army at a very young age and served in the Artillery Division, Specialist Third Class, 1954-1957. His working life was predominantly spent on the waterfront of Portland where he worked for various seafood operations which included; Willard and Daggett, Captain Newick's, and Nova Seafood where he eventually retired. Joe was also a very accomplished plumber, and was well known to all as someone who could fix anything. His life was filled with many friends and co-workers who loved and respected him. Joe went back to work after retirement for Yarmouth School Department, where he helped out when called, until he was 80.



Joe, though born and raised in the city of Portland, loved his small farm in Cumberland where he lived for 58 years. Having cows, horses, chickens, dogs, and cats gave him great joy, and his vegetable gardens were amazing. All of his harvest was available to most anyone, friends and family, who wanted the fresh produce. A devoted husband and hero to his children, Joseph will live forever in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.







