Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Louis Connors. View Sign

GORHAM - Joseph Louis Connors, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and children on Feb. 16, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, after a sudden illness.



Joseph was born on May 17, 1945, in Portland, the son of the late John and Lillian (Wells) Connors. Joe attended Portland schools, and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966. He served during the Vietnam War where he did two tours in Vietnam. When he came home from the war, he met a girl from Ohio, Sharon Perry, and she became the love of his life. They married in 1969 and Joe was honorably discharged from the military in 1970.



Joe worked at Maine Medical Center as well as working as a Master Electrician. He departed from Maine Medical on Oct. 27, 1993, after 15 years, due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, and anxiety disorder and was put under Veteran Disability 100 Percent and Total.



He loved animals, especially his Boxer dogs, Chopper, Maggie Mae, and Chloe. He also loved riding his 1978 Dodge Warlock and his 1993 Super Glide Harley motorcycle. Joe had many friends. In his free time you could find Joe tinkering in this garage. His family would say "Bampin or Dad could fix anything." He also enjoyed taking care of the yard and garden, watching Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith, Two and a Half Men, and Friends. He enjoyed listening to ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, and Aerosmith.



Above all, he loved his family. Sharon was the love of Joe's life and Joe was the love of Sharon's life, as well as her hero.



Joe was predeceased by four siblings; and dear friend, Ken Millett.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Connors of Gorham; a daughter, Katherine Folan and husband, Kevin of South Portland, two sons, Joseph Connors of South Portland, Jeffrey Connors of Gorham; four granddaughters, Chelsea Bailey, Sarah Folan, Julia Connors, Janelle Connors; three great-grandchildren, Melody, Oliver and Baby Jameson Connors; three siblings; dear friends, Stevie Rogers, Kevin Dibiase and the rest of the guys.



He will be sadly missed; he was our family's hero!



Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, February, 21, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, in the chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Joe's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the



Animal Refuge League,



P.O. Box 336,



Westbrook, ME 04098







GORHAM - Joseph Louis Connors, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and children on Feb. 16, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, after a sudden illness.Joseph was born on May 17, 1945, in Portland, the son of the late John and Lillian (Wells) Connors. Joe attended Portland schools, and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966. He served during the Vietnam War where he did two tours in Vietnam. When he came home from the war, he met a girl from Ohio, Sharon Perry, and she became the love of his life. They married in 1969 and Joe was honorably discharged from the military in 1970.Joe worked at Maine Medical Center as well as working as a Master Electrician. He departed from Maine Medical on Oct. 27, 1993, after 15 years, due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, and anxiety disorder and was put under Veteran Disability 100 Percent and Total.He loved animals, especially his Boxer dogs, Chopper, Maggie Mae, and Chloe. He also loved riding his 1978 Dodge Warlock and his 1993 Super Glide Harley motorcycle. Joe had many friends. In his free time you could find Joe tinkering in this garage. His family would say "Bampin or Dad could fix anything." He also enjoyed taking care of the yard and garden, watching Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith, Two and a Half Men, and Friends. He enjoyed listening to ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, and Aerosmith.Above all, he loved his family. Sharon was the love of Joe's life and Joe was the love of Sharon's life, as well as her hero.Joe was predeceased by four siblings; and dear friend, Ken Millett.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Connors of Gorham; a daughter, Katherine Folan and husband, Kevin of South Portland, two sons, Joseph Connors of South Portland, Jeffrey Connors of Gorham; four granddaughters, Chelsea Bailey, Sarah Folan, Julia Connors, Janelle Connors; three great-grandchildren, Melody, Oliver and Baby Jameson Connors; three siblings; dear friends, Stevie Rogers, Kevin Dibiase and the rest of the guys.He will be sadly missed; he was our family's hero!Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, February, 21, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, in the chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Joe's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to theAnimal Refuge League,P.O. Box 336,Westbrook, ME 04098 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com