PORTLAND - Joseph "Joey" Louis Aceto Jr., 55, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, after losing a long, hard battle with opioid addiction. This horrible disease took away many years of his life, but his family wants to look back and remember the Joey they knew and loved.
Born on November 21, 1963, Joey was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and father to his beloved son Joseph Louis Aceto III. He was dedicated to his family and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. His playful spirit will surely be missed.
He grew up attending Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1983. He was known by his friends as "Chinka". He worked many years installing ceilings for Loring Accoustics, and later on his own. He was a huge fan of Rock n' Roll music, sports of any kind (especially his Raiders). He loved spending time with his family, whether it was enjoying his mother's Italian cooking for Sunday dinner, or ice fishing at his family's camp in Princeton, Maine. When his son was younger playing Youth Football, Joey would be seen running the sidelines coaching and rooting him on. He was his biggest fan.
Joey is survived by his mother and father, Sandra and Joseph Aceto Sr; brother and sister-in-law James and Paula Aceto; two sisters, Beth Aceto and her partner Chris, and Tammie Garland; his nieces and nephews who will never forget his relentless tickles; many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and his greatest joy, his son, Joseph Aceto III (Joe C-Fus).
We continue to pray for all those affected by this disease.
Visiting hours from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, March 1, at Conroy-Tully Walker, located at 172 State St., Portland, Maine. To view Joey's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Portland Recovery Community Center, 468 Forest Ave., Portland, ME 04101 or Milestone Recovery, 65 India St., Portland, ME 04101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019