BATH - Joseph J. Rogers, 101 years old, died peacefully at home on Sept. 22, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, Mich., Jan. 18, 1918, the son of Joseph B. and Vera V. Rogers and grew up in Royal Oak, Mich., where he attended school. He joined the United States Army at the age of 18 and for the next 31 years served in the Territory of
Hawaii, the Continental United States, Europe, and the Far East. Having held every Enlisted and Warrant Officer grade, he attended the Officer Candidate School and rose to the rank of Colonel.
He retired at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah on Oct. 31, 1967 and moved to Bath, where he made his home with his wife, Mary Ellanor Donnell and two sons, Donnell J. and Charles J.
He received his college education over a period of years by attendance at night school, beginning with Sophia University in Tokyo and ending with a residency at the University of Omaha, where he received a bachelors degree in general education in 1960. He was a graduate of the Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia and the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. He served with the 95th Chemical Mortar Battalion in Europe in World War II and with 24th Infantry Division in Korea in 1950-5l.
He met Mary Ellanor in Korea in 1947, but due to the Korean Conflict, it was almost four years before they were married on April 27, 1951 in Tokyo, Japan.
In March 1958, while assigned to the Combat Development Test and Evaluation Center, CONARC, Fort Ord, Calif., he received his commission as an officer of the Regular Army.
He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bath Memorial Hospital from 1974 to 1985, and a member of the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.
His decorations included the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. Following his tour of duty with Headquarters LANDSOUTH, Verona, Italy, The Republic of Italy honored him with the title of Cavaliere.
He is survived by his two sons; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and his brother, Charles B. Rogers of Long Beach, Calif.
At his request there will be no service. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences many be left at funeralalternatives.net
