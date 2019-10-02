Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church 72 Federal St Portland, , ME View Map Burial Following Services New Calvary Cemetery Obituary

PORTLAND - Joseph J. Napolitano Jr., 54, of Portland, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Born in Portland, he was a son of Joseph J. and Mary Flaherty Napolitano. Joe graduated from Cheverus High School, the class of 1983 and from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree.



Joe worked for



consolidated Communications for over 25 years, he was a bartender for many years at Erik's in the Old Port and later at Bruno's.



Family was important to Joe. He was a great dad; his son Jack was his pride and joy. They had a very special father and son bond. Jack appreciated the guidance he received from his dad on and off the field. They spent time together, watching different sporting events. Joe enjoyed watching his son excel in sports during high school and college. As a brother, he was the best, always there with advice or to lend a hand to help.



His circle of friends was a reflection of his caring, loving and generous ways. No one will forget his big heart and genuine smile. Once you were his friend, you were his friend for life.



Joe enjoyed volunteering his time coaching Jack's basketball and football teams. He was an avid golfer, playing in many charity golf tournaments.



Joe was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter S. Napolitano.



He is survived by his son. Jack A. Napolitano, and his sister, Patricia A. Napolitano. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery. To view guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the



American Diabetes Association



45 Forest Ave



Portland, ME 04101







