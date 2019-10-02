Joseph J. Napolitano Jr.

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to Joe's family. A large heart..."
    - Brian Day
  • "Jack and Patricia, I am so sorry to learn of the loss of..."
    - Paula Armstrong
  • "Patty and Jack. So sorry to hear of the passing of Joe. ..."
    - Joe Sullivan
  • "Such a great guy with a big smile. So sad. My sincere..."
    - Tom Caiazzo
  • "So very sad. My sincere condolences Patty and Jack. Another..."
    - Stephanie Berry
Service Information
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME
04102
(207)-878-3246
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
72 Federal St
Portland,, ME
Burial
Following Services
New Calvary Cemetery
Obituary

PORTLAND - Joseph J. Napolitano Jr., 54, of Portland, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Born in Portland, he was a son of Joseph J. and Mary Flaherty Napolitano. Joe graduated from Cheverus High School, the class of 1983 and from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Joe worked for

consolidated Communications for over 25 years, he was a bartender for many years at Erik's in the Old Port and later at Bruno's.

Family was important to Joe. He was a great dad; his son Jack was his pride and joy. They had a very special father and son bond. Jack appreciated the guidance he received from his dad on and off the field. They spent time together, watching different sporting events. Joe enjoyed watching his son excel in sports during high school and college. As a brother, he was the best, always there with advice or to lend a hand to help.

His circle of friends was a reflection of his caring, loving and generous ways. No one will forget his big heart and genuine smile. Once you were his friend, you were his friend for life.

Joe enjoyed volunteering his time coaching Jack's basketball and football teams. He was an avid golfer, playing in many charity golf tournaments.

Joe was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter S. Napolitano.

He is survived by his son. Jack A. Napolitano, and his sister, Patricia A. Napolitano. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery. To view guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

American Diabetes Association

45 Forest Ave

Portland, ME 04101

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
