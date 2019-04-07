Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gerard Binette. View Sign

LINCOLN - Joseph Gerard Binette, 77, died peacefully at Penobscot Valley hospital on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 8:05 a.m. He was born at Webber hospital born Dec. 19, 1941, the son of Joseph Romeo Binette and Marie Rita Pombriant. He was born in Biddeford and spent most of his life there.



At a young age Jerry got interested in music and joined many bands. He was a self-taught musician, he played the bass, rhythm and lead guitar. The one band that stuck was the Rock-a-tones. Jerry also played softball for a local CB team in Portland. He played a mean center field.



Jerry retired from Saint Joseph's Manor in Portland and after retiring he decided to move to Lincoln to be with his son Terrance in 2007 and lived his life there until his unexpected passing.



Jerry was a big fan of WWE wrestling and attended it as much as he could. Jerry also loved western shows and John Wayne. To say he was a kind caring man wouldn't even touch the surface of how genuine he was.



He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Romeo Binette and Marie Rita Pombriant. He is survived by his son, Terrance SS Binette and his ex-wife Jean Woods Binette, both from Lincoln. He also is survived by his sister-in-law Janet Woods Ulrickson of Freeport and brother-in-law Franklyn S. Woods of Westbrook.



There will not be a funeral.







