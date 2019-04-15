Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph G. Hakanson. View Sign

WELLS - Joseph G. Hakanson, 88, of Flintlock Village, died peacefully April 4, 2019, at Durgin Pines in Kittery, with his children and friends at his side.



Joe was born on Dec. 13, 1930, the son of Gustav and Augusta (Nilsson) Hakanson of Malden, Mass. His mother died shortly after birth and Joe was cared for by his aunt, Anna Nilsson Maurer, for four years in Southern New Hampshire and then raised by his father and beloved stepmother, Emma Bachman Hakanson, in Malden, Mass.



He graduated from Malden High School, Malden, Mass., in 1949, graduated from Babson College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with high distinction, and received a graduate diploma from Rutgers University, Stonier School of Banking, in 1968.



He served in the U.S Army after high school and often attributed valuable lessons learned in the military to his future success in college and business.



Joe retired from Advest, Inc., Portland, Maine, as senior vice president for Investments, where he enjoyed being a stockbroker and mentor for almost 40 years. Previously he was president of Northeast Bank of Westbrook (Westbrook Trust Co.), Westbrook, Maine, and in 1970 was the youngest bank president in Maine at the age of 39. In 1957, Joe began his distinguished career with the Canal National Bank, Portland, Maine, in the trust department.



Joe used his communication and financial skills to serve many community organizations and non-profits including Toastmasters' International, the Bible Society of Maine, the Portland YMCA, the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine, Christian Mutual Insurance Co., and the Warren Memorial Library. He served as a Luther Bible Institute regent and Nasson College trustee. Joe was appointed a University of Maine trustee and served two terms as chairman of the board.



Joe was a baseball player in his youth, a third baseman with the Canal Bank softball team in the 1960s, and played tennis for many years in Maine and Florida. He was a volunteer fireman with the West Falmouth Fire Department for 12 years. Joe was a private pilot, and an avid bridge and cribbage player. But most of all Joe loved his role as "Grampy". He taught his three grandchildren to play cards, to appreciate Snoopy, and to love the Red Sox and the Patriots.



Joe was a life long Lutheran, a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk, and was actively involved with Calumet Lutheran Ministries. He participated in a non-denominational movement called Camps Farthest Out, participating in camps in Maine, New Hampshire, Florida and Nova Scotia.



Joe became active in presidential politics when he became the Maine co-chairman of the Jimmy Carter for President Campaign in the mid-1970s, with his business partner, Charlie Harriman. Joe and his wife, Natalie, hosted Carter family members in their home as the Carters campaigned in New England and hosted events introducing Jimmy Carter to Maine and New Hampshire.



Joe was predeceased by his wife, Natalie. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Hakanson



There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held this spring in Ocean View Cemetery in Wells, Maine. A public celebration of life will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk, Maine, on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m.



The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the entire staff of Durgin Pines in Kittery, Maine, for their loving care and support shown to Joe, his family and friends, and to the York Hospital Hospice staff for their recent daily visits with Joe.



Care of the Hakanson family has been entrusted to the J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine.



Visit



Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to:



Calumet Lutheran Ministries



PO Box 236



West Ossipee, N.H.



or to Holy Cross Lutheran Church



2 Lord Street



Kennebunk, ME 04043







