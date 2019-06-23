Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Joseph David Leduc, 51, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home in Saco. He was born in Portland, the son of Richard and Gina (DiMillo) Leduc.



Joseph lived in Maine most of his life, graduating from Cheverus High School in 1988. He then went to SMCC to earn an associate's degree in plumbing, and worked for Flink Plumbing and Heating. Joseph was known to be a hard worker who loved to spend time with his family and was always willing to help others in need. He enjoyed walks on the beach and watching Game of Thrones with his wife and would often be seen indulging in a nice cigar on his back deck that he and his father-in-law Jim built. Joseph was an avid sports fan and liked to cheer the Patriots on and his beloved Yankees.



He is survived by his wife Melissa (Cash) Leduc; his parents, Richard and Gina (DiMillo) Leduc; his three daughters, Gracie, Bella and stepdaughter Amber, his three sons, Charlie and Tony whom are twins and his stepson Brandon; his sisters, Sue Sanborn and husband Bob, Eva Roberts and husband Jim, his brother Rich Leduc and wife Jo; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Joseph's online guestbook at



A celebration of life will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.







