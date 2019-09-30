Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Coach" "Big Joe" "Joey" Bouchard. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Joseph "Joey" "Coach" "Big Joe" Bouchard, 84, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019. Joey was born in Portland on April 5, 1935. Joey spent his childhood in Madawaska, was fluent in French and knew at an early age he was destined to be a leader.



After briefly considering the priesthood, Joey decided his love of sports and desire to lead was better suited for pursuing a degree in higher education with a focus on health and athletics. He graduated from Assumption Prep in Worcester, Mass., and continued on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Assumption College. Joey earned advanced degrees from Springfield College and Boston University.



Joey began his long and successful coaching career at Nasson College. The respect and reputation he earned as a college coach along with his fluency in French led him to be chosen by the U.S. State Department to help develop and coach basketball players in West Africa. Joey spent the next ten summers working in West Africa as a basketball



coach, consultant and African diplomat. In 1983, he proudly served as coach and scout at the National Sports Olympic Festival in Colorado Springs, Colo.



Joey is best known for his work at the University of Southern Maine (USM) where he taught and served as basketball coach for 20 years and was a Huskie Hall of Fame member. For Joey, it was never about the wins, it was his dedication to his students and his selfless commitment and ability to transform their lives, ensuring their academic, professional and personal success.



After retiring from coaching in 1987, Joey oversaw the Outward Bound Program at USM. Joey maintained a close relationship with his students throughout his life and enjoyed spending time with them and reminiscing. During retirement, Joey wintered in Florida with his wife and best friend, Barbara, playing golf. He was an avid dancer and



enjoyed music.



Joey is survived by his extraordinary wife, Barbara with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this September; his children, Pamela Bouchard and her husband Andrew Icarangal and daughter Sarah of Las Vegas; and Peter Bouchard and his wife, Maureen and grandchildren, Michelle, Joe, and Nicole.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, in Scarborough on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m.



Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E, Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association



45 Forest Ave.



Portland, ME 04101







