Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan S. Foss. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Jonathan S. Foss, 81, of Biddeford, passed away early Thursday morning on Sept. 12, 2019, at home. He was born in Biddeford on Feb. 17, 1938, the son of Richard and Alice (Leach) Foss. Jon graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1955. He also received a degree in mechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology. Jon served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He spoke of this experience often. The "service above self" motto was instilled in him and is something he followed throughout his life. On April 4, 1959, he married his wife Ruth Manning. He was proprietor of Foss Metal and Saco Electric in Saco for many years. He also owned and operated Saco, South Portland and Old Orchard Beach Dairy Queen, with his family over the years. Dairy Queen was one of Jon's passions, he truly enjoyed the business and the people he served. Jon was still running his Dairy Queen stores until his death. His legacy will live on through his family. Jon was a "Jack of all trades;" master plumber, master electrician, this allowed him to be fully hands on with the businesses in order to keep them running successfully. Later in life, he passed on some of these duties to his son-in-laws, and his "right hand man", Roger Chenard. He was a private pilot who enjoyed flying. He would travel with his family and friends whenever he had a chance. Most of all, he loved his family and following his children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Field hockey was one of the sports he enjoyed most. He showed his deep gratitude and appreciation for his family to the very end of his life. He will always be remembered as a hardworking, generous family man and a loving father and grandfather. His six daughters will so greatly cherish the time they were able to spend with him and his steadfast support and love.



He was predeceased by one brother, Stephen Foss.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth Foss. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary which has been an inspiration for many. The way they've honored that commitment and never given up on each other has taught their family how to face their own challenges. He and his wife Ruth enjoyed a life with simple taste. Together they understood and shared the love for family. He is also survived by his six daughters, Julia Foss-



Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Jonathan's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to the .







BIDDEFORD - Jonathan S. Foss, 81, of Biddeford, passed away early Thursday morning on Sept. 12, 2019, at home. He was born in Biddeford on Feb. 17, 1938, the son of Richard and Alice (Leach) Foss. Jon graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1955. He also received a degree in mechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology. Jon served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He spoke of this experience often. The "service above self" motto was instilled in him and is something he followed throughout his life. On April 4, 1959, he married his wife Ruth Manning. He was proprietor of Foss Metal and Saco Electric in Saco for many years. He also owned and operated Saco, South Portland and Old Orchard Beach Dairy Queen, with his family over the years. Dairy Queen was one of Jon's passions, he truly enjoyed the business and the people he served. Jon was still running his Dairy Queen stores until his death. His legacy will live on through his family. Jon was a "Jack of all trades;" master plumber, master electrician, this allowed him to be fully hands on with the businesses in order to keep them running successfully. Later in life, he passed on some of these duties to his son-in-laws, and his "right hand man", Roger Chenard. He was a private pilot who enjoyed flying. He would travel with his family and friends whenever he had a chance. Most of all, he loved his family and following his children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Field hockey was one of the sports he enjoyed most. He showed his deep gratitude and appreciation for his family to the very end of his life. He will always be remembered as a hardworking, generous family man and a loving father and grandfather. His six daughters will so greatly cherish the time they were able to spend with him and his steadfast support and love.He was predeceased by one brother, Stephen Foss.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Foss. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary which has been an inspiration for many. The way they've honored that commitment and never given up on each other has taught their family how to face their own challenges. He and his wife Ruth enjoyed a life with simple taste. Together they understood and shared the love for family. He is also survived by his six daughters, Julia Foss- Smith and her husband Steve, Karen Murray and her husband Larry, Kimberly Foss, Robin Foss-Dutremble and her husband Shawn, Kelly Foss-Root and her husband Chris and Kerry Foss-Mariello and her husband Rico. He was also survived by fourteen grandchildren Tyler Smith and his wife Katelyn, Natalie Smith, Erin Murray, Hannah, Abbey and Grace Farrington, Alicia Dutremble, Morgan Ouellette-Foss, Emma Dutremble, Savannah and Avery Root, Anthony, Gino and Mia Mariello, one brother Edward Foss and his wife Sue, and several nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Jonathan's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to the . Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations