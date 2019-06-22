PORTLAND - Jonathan E. Skillings, 53, of Portland, passed away on June 15, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness. He was born on Dec. 22, 1965, in Portland to Raymond and Lois (Patnaude) Skillings.
Jon graduated from Scarborough High School in 1984 and The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, magna cum laude, as a Physician Assistant in 1993 with a specialty in cardiology. In addition, he earned a certificate in the Business of Medicine from John Hopkins University; a Master's in Health Services Administration from St. Joseph's College; and a Master's of Science in Counseling Psychology from Loyola University.
He practiced Academic Cardiology from 1994 to 2010 at the University of Maryland Medical Center/Baltimore VA Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, all in Baltimore, Maryland.
At the time of his death, Jon was employed at the University of New England as Clinical Coordinator and Assistant Clinical Professor. He held many leadership positions within his field and published extensively as well as delivered presentations at the state and national level addressing the management of cardiovascular disease. He also participated in many clinical research studies. Jon was greatly admired by his UNE colleagues and students.
He enjoyed traveling, music, movies, books, and spending time with friends and family.
Jon was predeceased by his father Raymond; his sister Joan McGonagle; niece Katie McGonagle; and brother-in-law Joe McGonagle. He was also predeceased by his wife Alison Andrews Skillings.
Jon is survived by his mother Lois of Portland; brother David Skillings and wife Lisa of Dayton and their children Sarah and Alex; brother James Skillings and wife Jennifer of Scarborough and their son Andrew.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell for their compassionate care as well as Jon's colleagues at UNE for their love and friendship.
At Jon's request, a private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 22, 2019