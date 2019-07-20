Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Alan Moren. View Sign Obituary

TOPSHAM - Jonathan Alan Moren, 64, of 422 Cathance Road in Topsham, Maine, died on July 17, 2019, at MidCoast Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born at the county hospital in West Stewartstown, N.H. on Nov. 7, 1954. He was one of five children born to the late Gordon C. Moren, and Georgena A. (Washburn.)



Jonathan graduated from Colebrook Academy, Colebrook, N.H., in 1972 and obtained his B.A. at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt., in psychology/sociology in 1976.



Jonathan worked in hotel services at the Balsams Hotel in N.H., and the Lake Placid Hilton in Lake Placid, N.Y., from 1968-1986. In 1986, he moved to Madison, N.H., where he built his home. He was employed as an insurance agent at A.D. Davis, Inc. in North Conway, N.H., from 1988-1997. He was then employed as a Personal Lines Underwriter at Acadia Insurance Company. He was promoted to the company's first Senior Personal Lines Underwriter, from 1997 -2001. He moved to Brunswick, Maine, and was employed as a Senior Underwriter at Patriot Insurance Company in Yarmouth, Maine, 2001-2004 and retired as their first Personal Lines Compliance Officer from 2004-2011. An avid reader, Jonathan also studied painting and enjoyed all types of music from blue grass to contemporary opera. He enjoyed, the sports of skiing, and fishing. He especially enjoyed Kayak and remote camping and the peace and quiet that comes with being alone in the outdoors. He compiled an extensively documented genealogy of his ancestors in the North Country which include the surnames of Moren, Jordan, Washburn, Crawford, Collins, and Harriman.



Jonathan is survived by his mother, Georgena A. Washburn-Moren-Gould-Pinckney of Colebrook, N.H.; two brothers, Michael G. and David L. Moren; a sister, Ellen J. Riendeau; and several nieces and nephews.



Jonathan will be remembered for the love of his dogs, Shanook, Gina and Chance.



There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be conducted at a later date with burial at the Colebrook Village Cemetery in Colebrook, N.H. Jonathan's friend, Deborah Noyes, will coordinate burial arrangements.



Memorial donations may be made to the



Coastal Humane Society



190 Pleasant St.



Brunswick, ME 04011



or the American



.







