BUXTON - Jon "Jay" Martin, age 55, passed away at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019.







Jon was born in Portland Maine on August 12, 1963 to Mary L.(Johnson) and Louis "Woody" Martin. He was the youngest of their five children, and attended St. Joseph's Parish School. After graduating from Deering High School in 1981, he went on to attend SMVTI (now SMCC) in South Portland and trained in Heating and AC technology. He worked in that field for many years as a skilled and trusted technician. Most recently he was employed in Portland by Bells Simon.







Jon was an avid fisherman and loved his rural neighborhood. He was a quiet man who was kind, gentle and had a soft spot for his cats, Festus and Miss Kitty. On the louder end of things, he loved rock and heavy metal music his whole life. He liked nothing better than to turn the volume up at home when he wasn't seeking the next great Aerosmith or (more recently) Puscifer concert to attend.







He also loved beating his family and friends at Cribbage or Scrabble.







Jon leaves his beloved daughter, Stephina M. Doucette and her husband, Derek Doucette; and his granddaughter, Lillian M. Doucette of Windham, Maine. He is survived by his four siblings and their spouses, Pat Boulos of Boston (Edward), Jesse Martin of Yarmouth, Maine (Rachel), Mary Jo Martin of Barrington, N.H. (Stephen Naifeh), and Kevin Martin of Portland, Maine (Debra). Loving nieces and nephews Lisa Boulos, Emma (Martin) Alberto, Isaac Martin, Annie Martin and Philip Martin will miss their uncle, Jon. Jon was sadly predeceased by his nephew, Mark Boulos in 2018. Many other cousins, relatives, and friends over the years have loved and cared for Jon very much.







There will be no formal service. Jon's family invites all to attend a lunch gathering on the campus of Southern Maine Community College in South Portland on Saturday, May 11, from 1-4 p.m. Rain or shine. Venue is an outdoor picnic area on Shoreway Lane, near the Public Parking Lot on Arboretum Drive.







Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,







Please bring love and stories about Jon.







In lieu of flowers,







please make donations in Jon's memory to:







Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland







PO Box 336







Westbrook, Maine 04098







