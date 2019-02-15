Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRUNSWICK - John Stead McDonald of 137 McKeen Street, Brunswick, passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2019, at Hawthorne House in Freeport, after a long illness.He was born to Catherine McKenna McDonald and James Thomas McDonald on May 8, 1933 in Providence, R.I. John attended Rogers High School in Newport, R.I. where he played football. He graduated from De La Salle Academy in Newport, R.I. As a member of the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, he was involved in the Korean conflict. John graduated from Providence College in 1959 where he enjoyed being on the golf team. He later received his MBA from New Hampshire College. John was employed at Aetna Casualty & Surety Company in Providence and was a salesman for Kendall Company selling Johnson & Johnson products to hospitals in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. At Bath Iron Works, John worked in the engineering department, negotiating contracts with suppliers and the United States Navy. He retired in 1995.A past president of Brunswick Golf Club, John loved the game of golf. He was proud of his holes in one and tournament wins. Brunswick Golf Club was a sacred place of his, where he spent many happy hours. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and racquetball in his younger years.John was a member of All Saints Parish, a former member of the finance committee at St. Charles Church, a coach for the Brunswick youth soccer programs and a volunteer at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention food pantry.John will be remembered by his family as their salt of the earth, his unconditional love for them and kindness to others. Survivors include Mary Ann Connors McDonald, his wife of 56 years; son, Peter McDonald and wife, Karen of Marysville, Wash., son, David McDonald of Lewiston, daughter, Bethany Roma and husband, Mark of Portland, as well as son, Paul McDonald and wife, Melanie of Chandler, Ariz. He is also survived by grandchildren Mary Roma of Jupiter, Fla., and Miles and Margaret Roma of Portland, and Jonathan, Cameron and Amanda McDonald of Chandler, Ariz.; as well as a brother, James McDonald and wife, Lucille of North Smithfield, R.I., sister, Kathleen McDonald of Jamestown, R.I.; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Sky-Hy Adult Day Care Center for welcoming John into their friendly family and Hawthorne House staff for their skilled tender care, attention and respect for John. John's life will be celebrated at a later date with a family gathering. Condolences may be expressed to the family at







BRUNSWICK - John Stead McDonald of 137 McKeen Street, Brunswick, passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2019, at Hawthorne House in Freeport, after a long illness.He was born to Catherine McKenna McDonald and James Thomas McDonald on May 8, 1933 in Providence, R.I. John attended Rogers High School in Newport, R.I. where he played football. He graduated from De La Salle Academy in Newport, R.I. As a member of the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, he was involved in the Korean conflict. John graduated from Providence College in 1959 where he enjoyed being on the golf team. He later received his MBA from New Hampshire College. John was employed at Aetna Casualty & Surety Company in Providence and was a salesman for Kendall Company selling Johnson & Johnson products to hospitals in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. At Bath Iron Works, John worked in the engineering department, negotiating contracts with suppliers and the United States Navy. He retired in 1995.A past president of Brunswick Golf Club, John loved the game of golf. He was proud of his holes in one and tournament wins. Brunswick Golf Club was a sacred place of his, where he spent many happy hours. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and racquetball in his younger years.John was a member of All Saints Parish, a former member of the finance committee at St. Charles Church, a coach for the Brunswick youth soccer programs and a volunteer at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention food pantry.John will be remembered by his family as their salt of the earth, his unconditional love for them and kindness to others. Survivors include Mary Ann Connors McDonald, his wife of 56 years; son, Peter McDonald and wife, Karen of Marysville, Wash., son, David McDonald of Lewiston, daughter, Bethany Roma and husband, Mark of Portland, as well as son, Paul McDonald and wife, Melanie of Chandler, Ariz. He is also survived by grandchildren Mary Roma of Jupiter, Fla., and Miles and Margaret Roma of Portland, and Jonathan, Cameron and Amanda McDonald of Chandler, Ariz.; as well as a brother, James McDonald and wife, Lucille of North Smithfield, R.I., sister, Kathleen McDonald of Jamestown, R.I.; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Sky-Hy Adult Day Care Center for welcoming John into their friendly family and Hawthorne House staff for their skilled tender care, attention and respect for John. John's life will be celebrated at a later date with a family gathering. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.funeralalternatives.net Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may bemade in his name to Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com