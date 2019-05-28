Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Roberts. View Sign Service Information Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory 134 N Us Highway 441 Lady Lake , FL 32159 (352)-753-4444 Obituary

THE VILLAGES, Fla.- John Roberts, 81, passed away peacefully in his home in The Villages, Fla., surrounded by his loving family on, May 25, 2019. He was born in South Portland, Maine, on Oct. 22, 1937, to Wayne and Alice Roberts. John was a graduate of South Portland High School class of 1955, Colby College in 1960, and the Boston University School of Medicine in 1964. He was an accomplished Doctor of Radiology getting his start in the Air Force, then Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., then became the Chair of the Radiology Department at Webber Hospital which transitioned to Southern Maine Medical in Biddeford, Maine. Earlier in life he was an accomplished basketball player and baseball pitcher for Colby College where the team won four straight state championships. Later in life his pastime passion was golf, skiing and travel. He was a member of Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk, Maine, for over 40 years and served on many boards. John was instrumental in the design and construction of the famed stone bridges that are now a highlight at the course, along with winning many club tournaments and championships over the years.



John was preceded by his parents, Wayne and Alice Roberts; and his first wife, Judith Roberts (who passed too early in life). He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dianna (Dee); sons, Mark, Michael; daughter, Virginia; grandchildren, Shannon, Kylin, Ryan; brother, David Roberts, and his beloved cat, Mickey. The family plans to have a private service, and asks that friends and family fondly remember him by golfing at Webhannet and skiing at Sunday River and Alta.



Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla.







