WELLS - John Robert Griffin, 82, of Wells, formerly of Lubec, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home following a battle with cancer. He was born in Eastport on Dec. 15, 1936, the son of Gordon J. and Mary Ruth (Cassidy) Griffin. His father died when he was nine, and John grew up feeling a responsibility to help support his family, with paper routes and other jobs throughout his childhood and teens. John played baseball and basketball at Lubec High School and after graduating with the class of 1955, continued his stellar basketball career at MCI and Gorham State Teacher's College (now University of Southern Maine) including two years as MVP. Following graduation in 1960, John began a long, distinguished career as a math teacher and basketball coach in York, leading his teams to many wins, playoffs and a State Championship. He was a lifelong sports fan, especially loyal to Boston teams.
During summers and in his retirement, John worked as a property caretaker in Ogunquit, and enjoyed chats and friendships with many of the homeowners. He loved the beach, trees, plants and flowers, and had a special fondness for the scent of lilacs.
Family meant everything to John. He loved every kind of family visit and holiday gathering. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up, and "Papa John/Grampa John" was known for never missing a birthday. He is remembered for his hearty chuckle and the often-repeated request "Wanna go for a ride?" though he always preferred not to disclose the destination in advance. He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his son, Michael Griffin and wife, Valerie, of Rochester, N.H.; daughters, Ruth Griffin and husband, Michael Coleman of Rockport, Maine, Mary Bouchard and husband, Thomas, of Wells; grandchildren, Adam, Andrew and Alexandra Griffin, Michaela and Eleanor Coleman, and Hilary and Elizabeth Bouchard; and four great-grandchildren, Amelia, AJ, Olivia and Preston Griffin; and his brother, Paul Griffin of Fairfield, Maine; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. John was predeceased by his sister, Ann Stevens.
He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Wells, where he volunteered at the Food Pantry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells, with the family receiving guests from 12 p.m., noon to 1 p.m. at the church, prior to the funeral mass. Burial will be in Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.
Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to:
St. Mary's Ecumenical Food Pantry
236 Eldridge Road
Wells, ME 04090.
