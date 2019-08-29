Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Richard Shane. View Sign Service Information John C Bryant Funeral Home 56 Pemberton Road Wayland , MA 01778 (508)-653-4220 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM John C Bryant Funeral Home 56 Pemberton Road Wayland , MA 01778 View Map Obituary





He is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte (Riedell) Shane of Wayland, Mass.; devoted father of John Eric Shane and his wife Mary Buzzell of Sharon, Mass. and the late Steven R. Shane who died on April 25, 1995. He was the cherished grandfather of Kassidy, Austin and Sean; brother of Janet L. Heyer and her husband William M. Heyer of Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Louis P. Shane of Scarborough; also survived by several nieces and nephews.



John has been a resident of Wayland for over 50 years and spent his formative years in Winthrop, Maine. He graduated from Winthrop High School and received his BS in Physics from the University of Maine at Orono. He received his PhD in Physics from MIT and had a long and distinguished career as the Professor of Physics at the University of Massachusetts in Boston for over 40 years prior to his retirement.



He was an avid runner, a past president and still a very active member of the Greater Framingham Running Club. He particularly enjoyed his Saturday morning runs with his friends and members of the club. John ran many marathons in his life, including 13 Boston Marathons. He loved nature, hiking all over various trails and the great outdoors. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and enjoyed many hiking adventures on Mount Washington. John also enjoyed astronomy and participated on providing many presentations to others who held the same interest.



John will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and his colleagues.



His family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (off Rte. 30), Wayland.



For condolences and directions please visit



In lieu of flowers, John's family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in his name be sent to an Environmental Preservation Organization of the donor's choice







WAYLAND, Mass. - John Richard Shane, 82, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass. from complication of cardiac arrest. He was born in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 13, 1936, the son of the late Louis Shane, Jr. and Marjorie S. (Rowell) Shane.He is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte (Riedell) Shane of Wayland, Mass.; devoted father of John Eric Shane and his wife Mary Buzzell of Sharon, Mass. and the late Steven R. Shane who died on April 25, 1995. He was the cherished grandfather of Kassidy, Austin and Sean; brother of Janet L. Heyer and her husband William M. Heyer of Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Louis P. Shane of Scarborough; also survived by several nieces and nephews.John has been a resident of Wayland for over 50 years and spent his formative years in Winthrop, Maine. He graduated from Winthrop High School and received his BS in Physics from the University of Maine at Orono. He received his PhD in Physics from MIT and had a long and distinguished career as the Professor of Physics at the University of Massachusetts in Boston for over 40 years prior to his retirement.He was an avid runner, a past president and still a very active member of the Greater Framingham Running Club. He particularly enjoyed his Saturday morning runs with his friends and members of the club. John ran many marathons in his life, including 13 Boston Marathons. He loved nature, hiking all over various trails and the great outdoors. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and enjoyed many hiking adventures on Mount Washington. John also enjoyed astronomy and participated on providing many presentations to others who held the same interest.John will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and his colleagues.His family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (off Rte. 30), Wayland.For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, John's family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in his name be sent to an Environmental Preservation Organization of the donor's choice Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com