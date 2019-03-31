BRADENTON, Fla. - John Richard "Richie" Beeler, 83, passed away peacefully, on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019, with family by his side.Born in Portland, Maine, on March 15, 1936, to the late Florence (Inman) Beeler and Philip O'Connor, he attended Portland schools before enlisting in the USMC. Following his honorable discharge, he was a foreman for decades at the Portland Stove Foundry, traveled the country as an independent truck driver with his brother Phil, owned Richie's Tavern, Brandon's Tavern and Richie's Taxi in Portland, and finished his career at Damon and Malone Paving, collecting many lifelong friends along the way. He enjoyed many adventures and happy years of retirement with family and friends in Florida.Richie is survived by his sister, Patricia (Cecil) of Hastings, Fla.; his daughters, Dodie (Carl) of Hampton, N.H., and Shirley (Andrew); his first wife, Mona; stepchildren, Tonya and Lamar, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Richie was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Johnny; his siblings, Louise, Charles and Philip; and his second wife, Pamela.He will be always loved and remembered for his quick wit, his impish smile and his unconditional love and loyalty for family and friends. To celebrate his love of Boston sports teams, please feel free to wear your favorite team apparel at his graveside service on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Richard "Richie" Beeler.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019