SCARBOROUGH - John R Parker "Jack", 87, of Scarborough died May 5, 2019 in Scarborough.
Jack was born in Lawrence, Mass., the son of Charles and Emma "Franz" Parker. He graduated Lawrence High School and Andover Prep Class of '49. After Jack served three years in the US Coast Guard 1956-1959, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts and the Harvard Graduate Management School.
He married Patricia Cartwright of Milton, Mass. in 1972 and moved to Braintree, Mass. where he served as Chairman of the Finance Department and Financial Manager of Braintree Electric Co.
Jack worked for the Patriot Ledger and Boston Herald Newspapers. Upon retirement he moved to Alfred, Maine and served as the President of the Saco River Salmon Club and Treasure of the Lion's Club.
Jack was also an avid fly fisherman and reader.
He is predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Parker, brother Charles Parker and sister Helene Weatherill.
Survivors include daughter, Gretchen Bufo of Maine and partner John Staples, son Wayne Parker and wife Sue of Massachusetts and stepson Richard Beekes and wife Laura, also of Massachusetts; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services were private. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home 671 US Rte. One Scarborough, ME 04074.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019