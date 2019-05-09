Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 492 Ocean Ave Portland , ME View Map Obituary

CUMBERLAND - John R. DiMatteo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend passed away on May 5, 2019. He is survived by his wonderful wife Patricia, his magnificent children Susan, Martha, and Andrew, their spouses Ted, Tony, and Debi, his curious grandchildren Cammy and Halsey, Tony Jr. and Caitlin, Kelly and Conor, and his grandson-in-law Evan.This obituary was written by his grandchildren who worshipped their "Pa".Born in Portland, Maine on Sept. 13, 1931, to two loving parents, Rosario and Josephine DiMatteo, and four older siblings, Bartholomew (Bart), Angela (Angie), George, and Mary. He graduated from Deering High School before earning his B.S. from Babson College, then served in the U.S. Army. When he returned from his service, he put his degree to use as a public accountant and worked hard to eventually become a partner at Jordan & Jordan. He went on to Guy Gannett Publishing & Broadcasting where he became president from 1978-1991. He retired but did not quit. After retirement from his business career he provided consultation services for the Bernard and Barbro Foundation, San Francisco, Calif., and served as a trustee on 17 boards, including MaineHealth and the University of Maine System, of which he was incredibly proud. His community recognized his work in return, honoring him with numerous awards, of which he was far too humble to ever speak. He had many notable accomplishments throughout his impressive career which serve as a tremendous source of pride for the family he built with the love of his life, Patty, our Nana. His family was the center of his life. When we reflect on our memories, however, we realize the magnitude of the real gifts he gave us all:He gave us perspective, and encouraged us to make decisions for the unique individuals that he knew us to be because he knew that is the only way fulfillment could be achieved. There was great comfort in knowing he was on your team, which he always was. If you needed wisdom, he was the wisest. If you needed a hug, his arms were the readiest.He gave us permission to see unabashed humor in life's hiccups. Only Pa could recognize the silly in cancer treatments, or relieve his pain through the witty poems he penned. He found joy in every little thing, so we do too.He gave us consistency--in his values, his commitments, and his love--which he expressed frequently and without pause. Every phone call began the same way, "It is so GOOD to hear your voice". He gave us each other.One can never prepare for the death of a person so significant as our Pa. We miss him, we love him, we carry him with us wherever we go.The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday May 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday May 11, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland, followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at







