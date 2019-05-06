BIDDEFORD - John R. "Butch" Buckley, 76, of Guinea Road, died on May 4, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Biddeford on July 24, 1942, the son of John and Helen Garon Buckley. As a boy he attended school in Biddeford at St. Mary's and then he graduated from Biddeford High School in 1960. During his younger years he was a skilled dancer and Jitterbug Champion.
Butch proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
In 1969 he married Christina E. Brandt and they raised their family together in Biddeford. He spent many years working as a welder at Gabriel Electronics in Scarborough.
He enjoyed being outdoors and mowing his lawn with his riding mower. Going for rides along the beach and sitting on his front lawn swing. John also enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents; infant son Patrick Buckley; and his grandson Andrew Quirion in 2015.
John is survived by his wife of 50 years Christina Buckley of Biddeford; his daughter Kelly Quiron and husband Mark of Skowhegan, a son Karl John Buckley and wife Jen of Gorham; three grandchildren Luke, Jakob and Kaden; and a great-granddaughter Charlotte.
Friends and family may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco, Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery on the Buckley Lot.
Graveside service will be conducted by the US Army.
Providing Services to Veterans with Pride.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 6, 2019