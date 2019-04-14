Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NEVADA - John Palmer Fowler, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 72, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. Born on Dec. 4, 1946 in Portland, Maine, John was the youngest of three children of the late Donald Austin Fowler and Marjorie Caroline



John grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965. He then attended Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine, graduating in 1969, and ventured west to pursue a degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law, graduating in 1973. The lure of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and skiing drew John to Tahoe City, Calif., to practice law. Shortly thereafter, his career path led him to Reno, Nev., where he practiced law for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. John was devoted to the practice of law and enjoyed mentoring younger associates during his career. A music enthusiast and supporter of the arts, he served on the board of the Sierra Arts Foundation.



On June 13, 1981, he married fellow New Englander, Theresa "Terry" Lewko in Tahoe City, Calif. In 1984, John and Terry welcomed twins, Donald and Aliina, on their father's birthday.



John was in constant awe of the natural beauty and majesty of his beloved Sierra, which gave him such peace and contentment throughout his life. He was a generous man of integrity, dignity and honor.



He is survived by his loving wife, Terry; their two children, Donald, Aliina (Ryan); siblings, Lucy (Karl), Don (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Constance, Kathleen (Reggie); nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, Jack (Rina). He will be missed by all who knew him.



Thank you to all family, friends and medical staff who supported John in his time of need.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Online memories and condolences may be shared in John's Book of Memories at







NEVADA - John Palmer Fowler, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 72, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. Born on Dec. 4, 1946 in Portland, Maine, John was the youngest of three children of the late Donald Austin Fowler and Marjorie Caroline Smith Fowler.John grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965. He then attended Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine, graduating in 1969, and ventured west to pursue a degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law, graduating in 1973. The lure of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and skiing drew John to Tahoe City, Calif., to practice law. Shortly thereafter, his career path led him to Reno, Nev., where he practiced law for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. John was devoted to the practice of law and enjoyed mentoring younger associates during his career. A music enthusiast and supporter of the arts, he served on the board of the Sierra Arts Foundation.On June 13, 1981, he married fellow New Englander, Theresa "Terry" Lewko in Tahoe City, Calif. In 1984, John and Terry welcomed twins, Donald and Aliina, on their father's birthday.John was in constant awe of the natural beauty and majesty of his beloved Sierra, which gave him such peace and contentment throughout his life. He was a generous man of integrity, dignity and honor.He is survived by his loving wife, Terry; their two children, Donald, Aliina (Ryan); siblings, Lucy (Karl), Don (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Constance, Kathleen (Reggie); nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, Jack (Rina). He will be missed by all who knew him.Thank you to all family, friends and medical staff who supported John in his time of need.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Online memories and condolences may be shared in John's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel

875 West 2nd Street

Reno , NV 89503

775-323-7189 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com